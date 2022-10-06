Louisiana expected to see major job growth over the next two years, amid a projected recession

Today marks the final day to register in person to vote in the November eighth election. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says the deadline officially hits at 4:30pm. “Go to your registrars voters office and you can go to our website and each location is on our website or you can just call the office and we’ll put you in contact with your local registrar or voter,” said Ardoin.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO