mymotherlode.com
OES Coordinator Bietz To Speak On Emergency Planning
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County’s Office of Emergency Services Coordinator, Dore Bietz. OES stays busy throughout the year coordinating emergency response related to things like unexpected fires, flooding, and other events. She will explain the role of her office and...
mymotherlode.com
Public Survey For Possible Columbia Community Resilience Center
Columbia, CA – Besides holding a meeting next week regarding using the Columbia Armory for a third Community Resilience Center, Tuolumne County is also reaching out to get input online. Tuolumne County is looking to use state grant money to fund the project, which will be similar to the...
Deputies shoot suspect after firing at law enforcement during multi-hour standoff, Calaveras Sheriff's Office says
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A multi-hour-long standoff between Calaveras County Sheriff's deputies and a suspect allegedly armed with a high-powered rifle ended Sunday after deputies shot the suspect, authorities said. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, neighbors in the area of Garbor Street and Jenny Lind Road in Valley Springs called...
KCRA.com
Suspect shot after firing at deputies in Calaveras County, sheriff’s office says
JENNY LIND, Calif. — A person who shot at deputies early Sunday in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County was shot by deputies following a standoff, authorities said. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that people called 911 around 2 a.m. to report a person had been shooting in an unsafe manner.
Fox40
Explosion at recycling center in Valley Springs injures one
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said it responded to an explosion at a recycling center in Valley Springs on September 1st. The fire department said one patient was treated at the site of the industrial accident on Main Street and then was taken...
mymotherlode.com
TuCare Summit Focuses On ‘Making Change Happen’
Sonora, CA — The 2022 National Resources Summit hosted by the non-profit Tuolumne County Alliance For Resources and the Environment (TuCare) has been taking place today at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. The doors opened at 8am and this year’s theme is “Making Change Happen.” A big focus has surrounded...
Chilling update in Merced kidnapping as eerie similarities between deadly abduction and suspect’s past crimes revealed
EERIE similarities between the deadly Merced family abduction and the suspect's past crimes have been revealed. Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was arrested on murder and kidnapping charges after four members of a California family, including a baby, were found dead in a field. Salgado is accused of kidnapping and killing...
mymotherlode.com
Forest Reminder: Due To Fire Danger Firing Gun Prohibited
Sonora, CA — With temporary fire restrictions still in place in high- and moderate-fire hazard areas, the Stanislaus National Forest reminds the public that discharging a firearm is prohibited in those areas. “Fire restrictions are put in place to reduce fire risk and prevent human-caused wildfires during times of...
mymotherlode.com
Woman Arrested For DUI Causing Bodily Injuries
Sonora, CA – A crash resulting in three individuals being injured ended with the arrest of one of the drivers. Sonora Police officers were dispatched recently to a possible DUI driver on South Washington Street at Restano Way. While checking the area, dispatch advised officers that the collision was in the downtown area at South Washington Street and West Stockton Street.
mymotherlode.com
PSPS Outages Have Decreased Recently
Sonora, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric reports that area customers should be prepared for the possibility of planned power outages during the autumn months. Planned outages typically occur when there is a mix of dry conditions and heavy winds. PG&E reports that each year it has refined its...
mymotherlode.com
Fall Event To Close Roads In Columbia This Weekend
Columbia, CA – Travel in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County will be slowed this weekend as some roadways will be shut down due to a fall event. The Columbia Harvest Festifall, an arts and crafts fair with almost fifty vendors dressed in 1850s attire along with a petting zoo for the kids, will be held in Columbia State Historic Park on Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9. Tuolumne County Public Works advised the special event will require the following roads to be closed for the special event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Rancheria’s New Casino And Resort Construction On Schedule
Jamestown, CA — Wednesday was a significant milestone in the construction of a new casino and resort off Highway 108 near Jamestown. The Chicken Ranch Rancheria, along with the General Contractor Suffolk, took part in a “topping off ceremony.” It is the ceremonial process of placing the final beam during construction. It was signed by members of the crew and tribal elders.
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
Paradise Post
A high school ended its football season after a racist chat. Anger and rumors ensued
The stadium lights blazed onto the brand new turf and the varsity football players braced themselves for the struggles and triumphs of the game ahead. Then, just moments before the match between Amador High, a mostly white school perched in the foothills southeast of Sacramento, and Rosemont High, a largely Black and Latino school tucked into the city’s industrial eastern fringe, Amador officials abruptly called it off. Everyone would have to leave. And to make sure they departed safely, the police department in the bucolic tourist town of Sutter Creek had called in reinforcements from the Amador County sheriff’s department and other agencies.
mymotherlode.com
Summerville Football Faces Bret Harte: Sonora High Wins By Forfeit
Angels Camp, CA — The Summerville Bears football team will travel to Angels Camp this evening. The Bears (6-0) will face the Bret Harte Bullfrogs (1-4). Calaveras High School (1-5) will be at home hosting Argonaut (2-4). Meanwhile, it will be an automatic win for the Sonora High Wildcats...
