Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Wilson Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long...
Football: Long Beach Poly Shuts Out Wilson In 90th Meeting
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long...
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Lakewood, Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Poly drops zeroes on Wilson
Long Beach Poly’s defense throttled Wilson, resulting in a 70-0 shutout on October 7 in California football action. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PREVIEW: No. 6 Long Beach State Men’s Water Polo Hosts No. 4 Pacific Tonight
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. PHOTO COURTESY LBSU. One of this week’s top NCAA men’s water polo games will be at Ken...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game featuring 2 top-20 teams draws embarrassingly small crowd
There’s a big game being played in the Pac-12 this afternoon. No. 11 Utah is at No. 18 UCLA, which is off to a 5-0 start to the season. Apparently, however, Bruins fans don’t really care. As has been the case for pretty much the entire 2022 season,...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
Football: Millikan Races Past Lakewood, Retains Hamilton Trophy
Big plays have been the hallmark of this current era of Millikan Football, and the Rams used some early fireworks to put archrivals Lakewood into a 28-0 hole. The Lancers did their best to battle back, but couldn’t overcome that slow start in a 52-20 win for Millikan, keeping the Hamilton Trophy at Palo Verde & Spring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football: Jordan Pulls Away From Compton Late For Win
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Big plays proved to be the difference when Jordan hosted Compton in Moore League football action on Friday night. It was a one-score game in the fourth quarter when a 71-yard touchdown run from Jordan Washington...
Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game
Lincoln Riley is a busy man. Not only does Riley have the USC Trojans off to a 5-0 start and a No. 6 national ranking, but he is also building a remarkable recruiting class. Riley made the short trip over to the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday night to watch the top two high school football teams in ...
Troy Aikman Sends Clear Message After UCLA's Big Win
UCLA legend Troy Aikman loved what he saw from Chip Kelly and the Bruins this Saturday afternoon. UCLA moved to 6-0 with a big win over the No. 11 Utes of Utah at the Rose Bowl today. Aikman calls Utah the "biggest test of the season" and clearly believes Dorian...
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Ceremonial groundbreakings held for Dodgers Dreamfields in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) — Ceremonial groundbreakings have been held for the two Dodger Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts was among the dignitaries who attended the Saturday ceremony. The $1 million...
travellemming.com
25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)
I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
NBC Los Angeles
Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover
One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
PHOTOS: LA Metro's Long-Awaited K Line Extension Is Finally Open, And We Went Along For A Ride
L.A. Metro’s Crenshaw/LAX K Line extension, which opened Friday, runs through South Los Angeles and Inglewood.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
Firefighters engage Third Alarm fire in Arcadia
Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm in Arcadia late Saturday evening. The fire was first reported at around 9:55 p.m. on 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street at a commercial building. Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the structure. The cause of the fire was not known. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0