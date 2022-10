Long Beach Poly’s defense throttled Wilson, resulting in a 70-0 shutout on October 7 in California football action. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO