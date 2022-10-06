ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Wilson Football

The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Long Beach Poly Shuts Out Wilson In 90th Meeting

The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Millikan vs. Lakewood, Football

The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Poly drops zeroes on Wilson

Long Beach Poly's defense throttled Wilson, resulting in a 70-0 shutout on October 7 in California football action.
LONG BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights

Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
The 562

Football: Millikan Races Past Lakewood, Retains Hamilton Trophy

Big plays have been the hallmark of this current era of Millikan Football, and the Rams used some early fireworks to put archrivals Lakewood into a 28-0 hole. The Lancers did their best to battle back, but couldn’t overcome that slow start in a 52-20 win for Millikan, keeping the Hamilton Trophy at Palo Verde & Spring.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Football: Jordan Pulls Away From Compton Late For Win

The562's coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Big plays proved to be the difference when Jordan hosted Compton in Moore League football action on Friday night. It was a one-score game in the fourth quarter when a 71-yard touchdown run from Jordan Washington
COMPTON, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
