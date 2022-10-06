ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchung, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Renna Media

Market Fair Returns To Linden – Oct. 22

The ‘Market Fair’ will be held on Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (rain date: October 29), at The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, 2018 Dewitt Terrace in Linden. This is a vendor sale that includes household items, clothes, shoes, kitchenware, holiday decorations, books, DVDs and CDs. The flea market will be held on the Great Lawn of the church, across the street from the McManus Middle School. A new addition to this year’s sale is the ‘Gift & Thrift Boutique’.
LINDEN, NJ
Renna Media

Summit Street Sounds Continues in October

Summit Street Sounds continues from 5-8 p.m. every Friday night thru October. Enjoy a meal at one of Summit’s many outdoor cafes, listen to some great live music, and shop at the downtown businesses, some of which will be open late. We are very grateful for our generous sponsor, Cambridge Wines, 320 Springfield Avenue, be sure to give them a thank you! All acts are listed on our website, summitdowntown.org.
SUMMIT, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watchung, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
Renna Media

Drive for Autism Foundation Raises $31,600

The Drive for Autism Foundation is pleased to announce that its annual golf event, Drive for Autism XXI, was a tremendous success. Drive for Autism XXI was held on September 19, 2022. 126 golfers had a great day of golf and with their generosity, we are happy to report raising $31,600.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
94.5 PST

Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ

If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022

Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
UNION, NJ
Renna Media

Successful Toy Drive for Children’s Specialized Hospital

The Rotary Club of Union and Hillmann Consulting of Union combined their forces to conduct a toy drive for the littlest patients at Children’s Specialized Hospital. During the month of August, Hillmann employees and Rotary members were asked to donate special “Indestructible” books, board books and rattles for patients at the hospital from birth to one year old. Members of the community as well as members of the Union teachers ADK Epsilon sorority also donated toys.
UNION, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Shopping Bags#Food Drink
94.5 PST

2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list

Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
PRINCETON, NJ
Renna Media

“All About Florham Park Day” at the Library

The Florham Park Public Library will host ‘All About Florham Park Day’ on Saturday, October 15. A Touch-a-Truck featuring vehicles from the fire department, first aid squad, police department, and more will be stationed in the pool parking lot from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Community organizations...
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
jerseydigs.com

Plan to Convert Newark’s Hotel Riviera Into Apartments Denied

A plan to convert a historic hotel in Newark’s Lower Clinton Hill neighborhood into apartments was denied by the zoning board last week. The plan called for renovating the 220-bed Hotel Riviera, which has served as a rooming house for the past few decades, into 99 residential units with ground-floor retail.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy