Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Renna Media
Market Fair Returns To Linden – Oct. 22
The ‘Market Fair’ will be held on Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (rain date: October 29), at The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, 2018 Dewitt Terrace in Linden. This is a vendor sale that includes household items, clothes, shoes, kitchenware, holiday decorations, books, DVDs and CDs. The flea market will be held on the Great Lawn of the church, across the street from the McManus Middle School. A new addition to this year’s sale is the ‘Gift & Thrift Boutique’.
Renna Media
Summit Street Sounds Continues in October
Summit Street Sounds continues from 5-8 p.m. every Friday night thru October. Enjoy a meal at one of Summit’s many outdoor cafes, listen to some great live music, and shop at the downtown businesses, some of which will be open late. We are very grateful for our generous sponsor, Cambridge Wines, 320 Springfield Avenue, be sure to give them a thank you! All acts are listed on our website, summitdowntown.org.
Historic NJ restaurant for sale — this could be your opportunity
It’s always the worst hearing that a Jersey classic has closed its doors. I often wonder if the restaurants had the opportunity to be saved and what will be done with the building next. Mother’s Ale House & Grill in Wayne shut down almost two months ago, and the...
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renna Media
Drive for Autism Foundation Raises $31,600
The Drive for Autism Foundation is pleased to announce that its annual golf event, Drive for Autism XXI, was a tremendous success. Drive for Autism XXI was held on September 19, 2022. 126 golfers had a great day of golf and with their generosity, we are happy to report raising $31,600.
Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ
If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022
Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
Renna Media
Successful Toy Drive for Children’s Specialized Hospital
The Rotary Club of Union and Hillmann Consulting of Union combined their forces to conduct a toy drive for the littlest patients at Children’s Specialized Hospital. During the month of August, Hillmann employees and Rotary members were asked to donate special “Indestructible” books, board books and rattles for patients at the hospital from birth to one year old. Members of the community as well as members of the Union teachers ADK Epsilon sorority also donated toys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list
Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
Renna Media
“All About Florham Park Day” at the Library
The Florham Park Public Library will host ‘All About Florham Park Day’ on Saturday, October 15. A Touch-a-Truck featuring vehicles from the fire department, first aid squad, police department, and more will be stationed in the pool parking lot from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Community organizations...
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
New Jersey Youth Corps Now Enrolling, Helping Kids 16-25 Prepare for the Future
Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway.Morristown Minute. TheNew Jersey Youth Corpsoffers young adults in Sussex and northern Warren Counties the opportunity to earn their High School diploma, receive a weekly stipend and get on-the-job training through community service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
Help available to Ocean County seniors applying for ANCHOR program
With information and applications arriving by U.S. mail or email, Ocean County officials want to make sure the county’s senior residents have help available in filling out the state ANCHOR program application should they need it. “Our Office of Senior Services can help seniors at any one of three...
jerseydigs.com
Plan to Convert Newark’s Hotel Riviera Into Apartments Denied
A plan to convert a historic hotel in Newark’s Lower Clinton Hill neighborhood into apartments was denied by the zoning board last week. The plan called for renovating the 220-bed Hotel Riviera, which has served as a rooming house for the past few decades, into 99 residential units with ground-floor retail.
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
Montclair declares state of emergency because of water crisis
Montclair Township has officially declared a state of emergency due to an ongoing water crisis. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water. The North Jersey District Water Supply Commission...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be Haunted
Some haunted places can be hard to spot at first. Seemingly ordinary, these places can often fly under the radar. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
Comments / 0