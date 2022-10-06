Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Minnesota COVID-19 numbers remain stable
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's COVID-19 levels have remained stable over the past month as cold and flu season approaches. The state averaged about 800 to 900 COVID infections per day in September, down from 13-hundred to 14-hundred per day this summer. New hospital admissions haven't risen so far this fall. Health officials continue to be concerned that COVID could surge again.
boreal.org
Early jump in RSV hospitalizations concerns Minnesota experts
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was hard to escape respiratory syncytial (RSV) virus during winter months in Minnesota. Since the pandemic started, it's hard to know when you might catch it. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But as the Centers for Disease...
boreal.org
Booster uptake remains low in Minnesota a month after approval
Just over a month after the FDA approved an updated COVID-19 booster, only 6% of eligible Minnesotans have received the extra dose. “Of course we always wish vaccine uptake was faster and people were clamoring to get vaccinated but I think we’re going to see the 6% rise,” said Jennifer Heath, a vaccine and preventable disease supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Health. “We’ve got to give it a few more weeks before we say uptake is too slow.”
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that first freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. This morning, we had frost everywhere and I know at my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 4
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and cases have dropped in the newest report. There was a small increase in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 40 people losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations increased in this week's report after falling a bit last week.
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Visit In The Fall
Fall is in the air and while this can be bittersweet in that summer is over, you can't deny that Minnesota is absolutely beautiful in the fall. Fall colors play a big part in that, along with crisp fresh air. I love fall because it means Halloween time! There are...
KARE
MN Dems push back against Jensen income tax idea
ST PAUL, Minn. — The message from Minnesota Democrats Friday was simple and blunt: eliminating Minnesota’s personal income tax would leave a $15 billion hole in the state’s annual budget, which would imperil schools, nursing homes, and other state budget priorities. DFL lawmakers and others appeared at...
Minnesota Has One Time Stimulus $400 Checks Up For Distribution
State funds are going into the pockets of Minnesota residents. This cash would help many who struggle with high living costs. Stimulus checks worth $400 and more are going to thousands in Minnesota. It is a thank you to healthcare workers. The process will start on October 5 until it goes to 1,025,655 taxpayers. The one-time payment is $487.45. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made statements about the program. (source)
redlakenationnews.com
COVID-19 levels flat in Minnesota ahead of cold and flu season
COVID-19 surged in September in each of the past two years in Minnesota, but Thursday's weekly state update showed little change for better or worse so far this fall. Minnesota averaged about 800 to 900 coronavirus infections per day in September, down from 1,300 to 1,400 per day this summer. The 449 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota on Tuesday represented a slight increase from the average of 430 since August.
Minnesota launches grants to help ex-incarcerated reenter workforce
(The Center Square) – Minnesota will spend $3 million in fiscal years 2023-2024 to help Minnesotans who have served their prison sentences reenter the workforce, the state announced Friday. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said it received up to $10 million in First Step Initiative funding...
Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota
It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
tcbmag.com
In The Weeds: Misconceptions Around Minnesota THC
It’s easy to get into the weeds trying to explain Minnesota’s new hemp-derived THC law. There are a lot of moving parts and plenty of questions. What’s the difference between state and federal regulations? What exactly changed in Minnesota? Why does the 2018 Farm Bill keep coming up? What does “hemp-derived” even mean? Do retailers need a license to sell hemp products?
Minnesota Frontline Workers to Receive Over $400 in Stimulus Checks
Frontline workers will be receiving stimulus checks for more than $400 as a thank-you for their hard work. (source) Beginning October 5th, one-time payments of $487.45 are being issued to 1,025,655 taxpayers. (source)
fox9.com
12 Europeans detained in northern Minnesota for smuggling attempt
(FOX 9) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents stopped a "smuggling attempt" after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered Minnesota near the Canadian Border. The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry into the country near Roseau, Minnesota.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota among states with the most venture capital investments into woman-led startups
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Venture funding in the U.S. reached a record $332.8 billion in 2021, according to the National Venture Capital Association; however, only 2.4% of VC funding went to companies founded by women. Propel(x) ranked the top 15 states with the most venture capital investments in...
Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street
Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
See Minnesota Fall Colors While Riding The Train
Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours. Throughout Minnesota,...
Poll finds Walz with double-digit lead in Minnesota governor’s race
KSTP’s Kyle Brown reports a KSTP poll found DFL Gov. Tim Walz with a 10-point lead over GOP challenger Scott Jensen — a narrower lead than a KSTP poll a month ago that found Walz leading by 18 points. The Strib’s Susan Du reports that Minneapolis has evicted...
Minnesota bans fraudulent company targeting student loans holders
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Friday announced a settlement in the case against a California-based student-loan debt-relief company accused of illegally collecting fees and misrepresenting its services to customers in Minnesota. The AG's office alleges Total Rain, Inc., doing business as Student Aid Groups, falsely promised student-loan forgiveness, when...
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"
EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
Comments / 0