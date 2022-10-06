ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Minnesota COVID-19 numbers remain stable

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's COVID-19 levels have remained stable over the past month as cold and flu season approaches. The state averaged about 800 to 900 COVID infections per day in September, down from 13-hundred to 14-hundred per day this summer. New hospital admissions haven't risen so far this fall. Health officials continue to be concerned that COVID could surge again.
boreal.org

Early jump in RSV hospitalizations concerns Minnesota experts

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was hard to escape respiratory syncytial (RSV) virus during winter months in Minnesota. Since the pandemic started, it's hard to know when you might catch it. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But as the Centers for Disease...
boreal.org

Booster uptake remains low in Minnesota a month after approval

Just over a month after the FDA approved an updated COVID-19 booster, only 6% of eligible Minnesotans have received the extra dose. “Of course we always wish vaccine uptake was faster and people were clamoring to get vaccinated but I think we’re going to see the 6% rise,” said Jennifer Heath, a vaccine and preventable disease supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Health. “We’ve got to give it a few more weeks before we say uptake is too slow.”
KARE

MN Dems push back against Jensen income tax idea

ST PAUL, Minn. — The message from Minnesota Democrats Friday was simple and blunt: eliminating Minnesota’s personal income tax would leave a $15 billion hole in the state’s annual budget, which would imperil schools, nursing homes, and other state budget priorities. DFL lawmakers and others appeared at...
Cadrene Heslop

Minnesota Has One Time Stimulus $400 Checks Up For Distribution

State funds are going into the pockets of Minnesota residents. This cash would help many who struggle with high living costs. Stimulus checks worth $400 and more are going to thousands in Minnesota. It is a thank you to healthcare workers. The process will start on October 5 until it goes to 1,025,655 taxpayers. The one-time payment is $487.45. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made statements about the program. (source)
redlakenationnews.com

COVID-19 levels flat in Minnesota ahead of cold and flu season

COVID-19 surged in September in each of the past two years in Minnesota, but Thursday's weekly state update showed little change for better or worse so far this fall. Minnesota averaged about 800 to 900 coronavirus infections per day in September, down from 1,300 to 1,400 per day this summer. The 449 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota on Tuesday represented a slight increase from the average of 430 since August.
Bring Me The News

Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota

It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
tcbmag.com

In The Weeds: Misconceptions Around Minnesota THC

It’s easy to get into the weeds trying to explain Minnesota’s new hemp-derived THC law. There are a lot of moving parts and plenty of questions. What’s the difference between state and federal regulations? What exactly changed in Minnesota? Why does the 2018 Farm Bill keep coming up? What does “hemp-derived” even mean? Do retailers need a license to sell hemp products?
fox9.com

12 Europeans detained in northern Minnesota for smuggling attempt

(FOX 9) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents stopped a "smuggling attempt" after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered Minnesota near the Canadian Border. The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry into the country near Roseau, Minnesota.
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street

Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mix 97-3

See Minnesota Fall Colors While Riding The Train

Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours. Throughout Minnesota,...
Bring Me The News

Minnesota bans fraudulent company targeting student loans holders

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Friday announced a settlement in the case against a California-based student-loan debt-relief company accused of illegally collecting fees and misrepresenting its services to customers in Minnesota. The AG's office alleges Total Rain, Inc., doing business as Student Aid Groups, falsely promised student-loan forgiveness, when...
CBS Minnesota

The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"

EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
