L'Observateur
School Board candidates share platforms at public forum
RESERVE — A majority of candidates for the St. John the Baptist Parish School Board were present at last week’s public forum hosted by the St. John Parish NAACP and the Concerned Citizens of St. John. Akeem Burl has the same passion for helping the youth as his...
L'Observateur
LWFC Adopts Notice Of Intent To Modify Spotted Seatrout Size And Bag Limits
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to increase the minimum size limit of spotted seatrout to 13.5 inches total length from the current 12 inches minimum total length and to decrease the current 25 fish daily bag limit to 15 fish daily bag limit. Modifications in this rule create one statewide size and bag limit, removing the separate regulations in coastal western Louisiana.
L'Observateur
Louisiana coastal parishes continue to reject $100M oil company settlement for coastal erosion
(The Center Square) — A proposed $100 million settlement in a lawsuit against energy company Freeport-McMoRan over alleged damage to the coast continues to unravel, most recently with St. Mary Parish refusing to sign on to the deal. The St. Mary Parish Council voted 10-0 in September against a...
L'Observateur
Millage renewal concerns funding for developmentally disabled adults
LAPLACE — A millage renewal on the November 8 ballot concerns funding for the St. John Arc, an organization that promotes the inclusion of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 on the ballot asks voters whether St. John the Baptist Parish shall continue...
L'Observateur
Letter to the Editor: Accountability System changes not in the best interest of students
BESE is proposing a change to the High School accountability system solely to reduce the number of High Schools rated A or B, not to make the accountability system a better reflection of our public schools. After the proposal was reviewed by Superintendents and accountability experts, it was found NOT to be in the best interest of students. Forcing students into college-level classes in High School does nothing to ensure they master High School content. LASS and other education groups propose an accountability system based upon a simple 100-point scale aligned to the A-F grading scale that all of our parents understand. The system divides college & career readiness, ACT/WorkKeys, and Growth to result in A-F grades using a 10-point scale. It aligns ACT to TOPS and to WorkKeys. It focuses on grading high schools for accomplishing high school education. It incentivizes both dual enrollment and career credentials but does not demand college work from High School students. It scales growth by recognizing that all growth is positive. It recognizes students who graduate on time and students whom strive to finish after four years. It equally recognizes college-ready students AND career-ready students. It also recognizes readiness for Military Service. It recognizes the achievement of SPED students who are prepared to enter the workforce. This proposal offers a more accurate reflection of students and schools. It will also be better for students, families, businesses, and communities to understand. For those that ask, “What will the letter-grade distribution be under your proposal?”, we didn’t run the numbers. Our goal was to formulate a system that is better for students, parents, and communities – NOT to decide what the outcome of the math should be then reverse engineer the formula to accomplish a predetermined result.
L'Observateur
St. Bernard Parish Man Admits to Student Aid Fraud of Over $74,000
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that ROBERT JOHN, age 46, from St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, pled guilty on to conspiring to commit student aid fraud. According to court documents, JOHN conspired with others to submit fraudulent applications for student loans and grants to two...
L'Observateur
Westbound (North) US 90, LA 52 to Ruth St, St. Charles Parish – – Roadwork (Utility Work), H.014481
Start Cross Street: LA 52 (Paul Mallard Rd) Restrictions: There will be a right lane closure from Monday, Oct 10th – Friday, Oct 14th, 9 AM – 3 PM each day for drainage work. Comments: Expect minor delays. Safety Reminders: DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to...
L'Observateur
$3M AWARD TO LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS WILL ADDRESS NURSING SHORTAGE AND IMPROVE HEALTH EQUITY IN RURAL AND MEDICALLY UNDERSERVED AREAS
New Orleans, LA –LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing has been awarded nearly $3 million to create a program to improve health equity and care in rural and medically underserved communities in Region 6 (Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.) It is one of only ten such awards granted by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the US Department of Health and Human Services. Under the leadership of Leanne Fowler, DNP, AGACNP-BC, CCRN, CNE, Program Director of the Nurse Practitioner Programs, Program Coordinator of the Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Concentration, and Associate Professor of Clinical Nursing, LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing will build a Clinical Nurse Educator (CNE) Academy for Region 6.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/26 to 9/30
During the week of September 26 – September 30, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig...
L'Observateur
St. Charles Parish sets ribbon cutting Veterans Memorial Plaza
LULING — St. Charles Parish is pleased to announce the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Veterans Memorial Plaza on Thursday, November 10, at 10 a.m. Residents are invited to attend the ceremony and see the new plaza at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center. Following the ceremony will be the annual Veterans Luncheon, which will include a seated lunch and guest speakers.
L'Observateur
Zack Fradella visits elementary students
Zack Fradella, FOX8 meteorologist, recently visited St. Rose Elementary third graders to share about different types of weather. Pictured are Zack Fradella, Qur’onn Wells playing the role of a weather reporter during a storm, Ammy Argueta and Core Arbuthnot assisting Qur’onn delivering the news.
L'Observateur
Newsome receives 2022 Love of Learning Award
LAPLACE — Donna L. Newsome of LaPlace was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Newsome is one of 200 recipients to receive the award.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 220 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha crew and seized 220 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas, Thursday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew of a lancha crew engaged in illegal fishing approximately 5 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
L'Observateur
SJSO leads Night Out Against Crime
LAPLACE — After cancelling Night Out Against Crime the past two years because of the COVID pandemic and then Hurricane Ida, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office led Night Out Against Crime once again. The SJSO joined forces with residents October 4, 2022 for the national observance. The event was a big success, Sheriff Mike Tregre said, with officers attending 21 parties throughout the parish.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Florida man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons
On October 6, 2022, patrons and employees of a bar on Williams Blvd called 9-1-1 when they observed a male subject acting suspicious in the bar. Upon their arrival, officers observed Jamie Cole, 44, Florida, sleeping at the bar with marijuana on the bar in front of him and around the base of his bar stool on the floor. Officers interviewed Cole and discovered he is a Florida resident who has been residing in motels around the area. Officers found Cole in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol. Officers also observed the stock of a rifle protruding from his luggage, upon investigation the rifle was reported stolen. A search incidental to arrest found Cole in possession of 11.8 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution and 39 grams of marijuana.
L'Observateur
ALDI’s LaPlace store to open on October 20
LAPLACE — ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers,* is coming to LaPlace with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. The new location at 1910 W. Airline Hwy is part of the company’s aggressive nationwide growth in recent years including the opening of 150 new stores this year, approximately 20 of which will be in Alabama, Mississippi, the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana.
