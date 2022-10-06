ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall

Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house

Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky

Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business

Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
Ernie Baker Named General Manager Of Load Covering Solutions

A Cadiz man has been selected as the general manager at a new manufacturing facility that will be opening in Trigg County on December 1st. Load Covering Solutions announced Ernie Baker has been hired as part of its new U.S. Team for the facility that will be located at 715 North Rocky Ridge Road. Company officials said Baker was chosen for his extensive manufacturing and management experience, his knowledge of the Cadiz community, and his desire to make Load Covering Solutions one of the best places to work.
Man on the run caught, arrested in Webster County

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit. On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph […]
National Corvette Museum hosts Bowling GreenCon 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum is home to the rich history of the Corvette, but today it is home to Bowling Green Con 2022. The annual comic convention is held every October, showcasing the latest pop culture has to offer. From comic books, to video games,...
Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County

A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
