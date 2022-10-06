Read full article on original website
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Tennessee on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
whvoradio.com
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
WBKO
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, if you were driving through Bowling Green around noon, you may have noticed a lot of smoke coming from somewhere off of Campbell Lane. Well, so did we, along with many others. Captain of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Phillip Tarrance, says they received a...
whopam.com
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house
Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
wdrb.com
Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky
Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
14news.com
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
whvoradio.com
Ernie Baker Named General Manager Of Load Covering Solutions
A Cadiz man has been selected as the general manager at a new manufacturing facility that will be opening in Trigg County on December 1st. Load Covering Solutions announced Ernie Baker has been hired as part of its new U.S. Team for the facility that will be located at 715 North Rocky Ridge Road. Company officials said Baker was chosen for his extensive manufacturing and management experience, his knowledge of the Cadiz community, and his desire to make Load Covering Solutions one of the best places to work.
Man on the run caught, arrested in Webster County
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit. On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph […]
Kentucky’s Dahmer: Chronicling the ‘Kentucky Cannibal’
As the Netflix show "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" incites a renaissance in serial-killer fascination, you may find yourself wondering about other serial killers and cannibals. You don't have to search too far to find one right here in the Bluegrass State known as the "Kentucky Cannibal".
WBKO
National Corvette Museum hosts Bowling GreenCon 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum is home to the rich history of the Corvette, but today it is home to Bowling Green Con 2022. The annual comic convention is held every October, showcasing the latest pop culture has to offer. From comic books, to video games,...
WTVQ
Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
Cumberland County corrections officer killed in crash in Fentress County
A Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was killed in a crash late Sunday night.
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
wkdzradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate
A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville. The detainee, who suffered...
