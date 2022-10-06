ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WJTV 12

Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
WJTV 12

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday. The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot. Brown said the unidentified […]
WJTV 12

Two Vicksburg men arrested in separate assault cases

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents. Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend. Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where […]
WLBT

Man arrested for breaking into vehicle at downtown Jackson parking garage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested by Capitol Police for breaking into a vehicle at a parking garage in downtown Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the Woolfolk Building after reports of someone running between cars and looking in the windows. According...
WJTV 12

Neighbors get free coffee for JPD’s “Coffee with the Cops”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police started off their day by giving out free coffee to members of the community at the McDonald’s on Highway 80. “We just wanted to touch them with a cup of coffee and have a conversation. A meet-and-greet to let them know that we are involved in the community. It […]
WAPT

Man killed in Capitol Police shooting was father of two

JACKSON, Miss. — The father of a 25-year-old killed in aCapitol Police shooting wants people to remember the man his son was. Jaylen Lewis was killed Sept. 25 in the shooting that is under review by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
vicksburgnews.com

Missing Fayette man being sought

The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
WAPT

JPD connect with Jacksonians through Faith and Blue events

JACKSON, Miss. — Faith and Blue events continued over the weekend with Coffee with a Cop. People in Jackson visited the McDonald's on Hwy 80 to meet some of Jackson's officers. The event is part of JPD's efforts to build relationships and trust within the community. “We are breaking...
vicksburgnews.com

18 wheeler heads wrong way onto interstate

An 18-wheeler out of California attempted to enter I-20 East using the exit ramp presumably due to the construction on Clay Street. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, an 18-wheeler entered the exit ramp onto I-20 East. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the event in a live video. The 18-wheeler...
WLBT

JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi manhunt ends with arrest of two teens after shooting leaves one dead and another injured

A shooting Monday in Jefferson County has left one person dead and another injured, Sheriff James Bailey said. According to Bailey, juveniles were in an argument with other individuals sitting in a vehicle and started shooting into the vehicle. Police were later informed Tuesday that one of the victims had died. The incident remains under investigation, Bailey said.
WJTV 12

Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was killed during a domestic dispute. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 23-year-old Monique Martinez was run over by a vehicle that was being driven by her 23-year-old boyfriend. The incident happened on Creston Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Hearn said the boyfriend, Emanuel Guerrero, was […]
WJTV 12

Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
WAPT

Endangered/missing child alert issued for Flowood 4-year-old

FLOWOOD, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 4-year-old Nikolas Balderas, of Flowood. Balderas was last seen wearing a blue tank top, sweatpants and black Nike sandals. He is described as Hispanic, 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. Balderas has brown eyes and brown hair.
