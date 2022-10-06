Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi man arrested, charged with attempted murder of stepson
One man is in the hospital and another is behind bars after a Friday night shooting in Lincoln County. At approximately 8:35 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call of gunshots fired in the area behind Home Depot. Brookhaven Police Department had responded first, but officers determined the...
Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday. The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot. Brown said the unidentified […]
Two Vicksburg men arrested in separate assault cases
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents. Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend. Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Man arrested for breaking into vehicle at downtown Jackson parking garage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested by Capitol Police for breaking into a vehicle at a parking garage in downtown Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the Woolfolk Building after reports of someone running between cars and looking in the windows. According...
Neighbors get free coffee for JPD’s “Coffee with the Cops”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police started off their day by giving out free coffee to members of the community at the McDonald’s on Highway 80. “We just wanted to touch them with a cup of coffee and have a conversation. A meet-and-greet to let them know that we are involved in the community. It […]
WAPT
Man killed in Capitol Police shooting was father of two
JACKSON, Miss. — The father of a 25-year-old killed in aCapitol Police shooting wants people to remember the man his son was. Jaylen Lewis was killed Sept. 25 in the shooting that is under review by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
vicksburgnews.com
Missing Fayette man being sought
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police report multiple guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in 26 hours for small Mississippi community
At least four handguns were stolen in a 26-hour-period from several unlocked vehicles, according to Vicksburg police reports. The reports were taken from various locations from early Monday morning to early Tuesday morning in the Mississippi River community of 22,000 people. Police have not reported that any of the incidents are connected.
Mississippi man faces life in prison after being found guilty in shooting with intent to kill
A Mississippi man was found guilty on several federal charges at the conclusion of a jury trial that began October 3, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation used a handgun to shoot another tribal member multiple times.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Purse theft at parade, man shot at, multiple handguns stolen
The Vicksburg Police Department received multiple reports of theft between Saturday and Monday, including four separate incidents of handguns being stolen from unlocked vehicles. Handgun stolen from home. Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Hall Road in reference to a residential burglary on Saturday at 8:26...
WAPT
JPD connect with Jacksonians through Faith and Blue events
JACKSON, Miss. — Faith and Blue events continued over the weekend with Coffee with a Cop. People in Jackson visited the McDonald's on Hwy 80 to meet some of Jackson's officers. The event is part of JPD's efforts to build relationships and trust within the community. “We are breaking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vicksburgnews.com
18 wheeler heads wrong way onto interstate
An 18-wheeler out of California attempted to enter I-20 East using the exit ramp presumably due to the construction on Clay Street. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, an 18-wheeler entered the exit ramp onto I-20 East. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the event in a live video. The 18-wheeler...
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
Warning: This article contains graphic images of injured dogs. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile […]
WLBT
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested in what police are saying is the murder of a 22-year-old. The 14-year-old, whose name was not provided by Jackson police, shot the man with a stolen weapon on Stuart Street on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Marquez Myles....
WLBT
JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
Mississippi manhunt ends with arrest of two teens after shooting leaves one dead and another injured
A shooting Monday in Jefferson County has left one person dead and another injured, Sheriff James Bailey said. According to Bailey, juveniles were in an argument with other individuals sitting in a vehicle and started shooting into the vehicle. Police were later informed Tuesday that one of the victims had died. The incident remains under investigation, Bailey said.
Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was killed during a domestic dispute. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 23-year-old Monique Martinez was run over by a vehicle that was being driven by her 23-year-old boyfriend. The incident happened on Creston Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Hearn said the boyfriend, Emanuel Guerrero, was […]
Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
WAPT
Endangered/missing child alert issued for Flowood 4-year-old
FLOWOOD, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 4-year-old Nikolas Balderas, of Flowood. Balderas was last seen wearing a blue tank top, sweatpants and black Nike sandals. He is described as Hispanic, 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. Balderas has brown eyes and brown hair.
Comments / 0