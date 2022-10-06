ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

LWFC Adopts Notice Of Intent To Modify Spotted Seatrout Size And Bag Limits

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to increase the minimum size limit of spotted seatrout to 13.5 inches total length from the current 12 inches minimum total length and to decrease the current 25 fish daily bag limit to 15 fish daily bag limit. Modifications in this rule create one statewide size and bag limit, removing the separate regulations in coastal western Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Comment period open on proposed speckled trout limits

Thursday’s Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission’s decision to set in motion a plan to dramatically alter speckled trout regulations should have come as no surprise. That plan, if ratified in the coming months, will decrease the daily creel limit to 15 trout and to keep your catch the trout must measure at least 13½ inches long.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
City
Tangipahoa, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Amite City, LA
L'Observateur

Reminder: Flounder Season Set to Close October 15 to November 30 for Commercial and Recreational Sectors

The annual closed season for the recreational and commercial harvest of Southern Flounder from October 15 through November 30 of each year, is approaching. This statewide closure for Southern Flounder is for all sectors and all gear types, including any flounder caught as bycatch in any other fishery. Exemptions that previously existed for southern flounder caught as bycatch on a shrimping trip are no longer applicable. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) was granted the authority by the Legislature to modify the shrimping bycatch exemption if the flounder stock is overfished and/or undergoing overfishing.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lwfc Approves Resolution
fox8live.com

Some area fishermen asking Gov. Edwards to stop Mid-Barataria Diversion Project

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Some Southeast Louisiana fishermen are appealing to Governor John Bel Edwards to step in and stop the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project. In the push to save Louisiana’s eroding coastline, one of the most significant diversion projects ever announced appears to be moving forward in Plaquemines Parish, much to the chagrin of many fishermen.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KPLC TV

Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
VERNON PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

La DOTD Begins Drawdown of Bundick Lake

Beauregard Parish, La - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has requested the Bundick Lake drawdown structure to be opened on Friday, Oct. 7, to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs. The gate is expected to remain open through the spring of 2023. There...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Cassidy Tours River Parishes Community College & Zen-Noh Grain

BATON ROUGE – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) recently toured River Parishes Community College (RPCC) in Gonzales to learn how they are training students to fill jobs in Louisiana’s energy industry. That industry received a boost from Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes billions for hydrogen hubs, carbon capture technologies, and demonstration projects to develop the cutting-edge energy innovations pioneered here in Louisiana.
GONZALES, LA
GreenMatters

Louisiana Has Imposed a Limit on Speckled Trout to Fishermen, Due to Environmental Concerns

Climate change and the fishing industry are both taking a major toll on marine life. The speckled trout population in Louisiana, for example, has been rapidly declining because of erosion, habitat loss, and overfishing. That's why Louisiana is imposing a limit on fishing the speckled trout, to hopefully keep their populations alive and well. If they ultimately die out, it could take a significant toll on the biodiversity of all surrounding waters.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy