Fort Leonard Wood, MO

Ex-wife charged with shooting US Army officer ex-husband at Fort Leonard Wood

By Tod Palmer
 3 days ago
Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that a woman has been charged with assault in the attempted murder of her ex-husband, a U.S. Army sergeant, earlier this week at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged in the U.S. District Court in Springfield with allegedly shooting her ex-husband shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the former spouse’s residence.

The ex-husband, who was not identified in a release from federal prosecutors, is an active-duty U.S. Army soldier who lived at Fort Leonard Wood.

According to federal prosecutors, the ex-husband called 911 prior to the shooting to report a disturbance involving Hamilton.

He said Hamilton was at his residence armed with a handgun and demanding to see their 7-year-old child.

The dispatcher noted that she could hear a woman’s voice yelling in the background during the 6-minute call.

After the line was disconnected, an active-duty military police officer arrived at the residence and could hear the ex-husband yelling, “Help me. I’ve been shot.”

The military police officer also saw Hamilton in the driveway outside the residence with a handgun.

Hamilton complied with the military police officer’s command to lie on the ground and was handcuffed.

The ex-husband, who had been shot in the left shoulder, also was found lying in the driveway.

