How to Transfer Skins to Overwatch 2
Got a closet full of original Overwatch skins that you want to use in Overwatch 2? Here's how to transfer them over. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From huge queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all.
Overwatch 2 Heroes Locked for Old Players: How to Fix the Bug
The release of Overwatch 2 came with a great many bugs and heartaches. As players navigate the new game, they have met with a problem that locks heroes for old players. As Blizzard works on finding a solution, here is a guide on how to fix this bug. Overwatch 2...
Blizzard to Remove Phone Number Requirement for "Majority" of Overwatch 2 Players
Blizzard has revealed that they will be removing phone number requirements for a large portion of Overwatch 2 players, a feature that saw many left unable to play the game. Today, Blizzard released an update discussing some of the issues players have faced with the launch of Overwatch 2. Since its release on Oct. 4, players have faced numerous server and stability issues, as well as lengthy queues. A controversial requirement saw players needing SMS Protect in order to play the game, meaning that players needed to provide a phone number. The feature also locked out many who owned prepaid phones.
How to Claim Watchpoint Pack in Overwatch 2
On Tuesday, Overwatch 2 was finally launched, and with its release comes a new battle pass system, obtainable gift skins, and features. The Watchpoint Pack, a pre-order kit for the game, was also a part of its release, containing exclusive items and functions. Here's what's in it and how to claim it.
When to Watch the Kiriko Overwatch Animated Short at TwitchCon
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard will unveil the animated short focusing on its newest hero, Kiriko, during TwitchCon's keynote presentation Friday. TwitchCon Keynote Stream: How to Watch the TwitchCon Keynote. Blizzard hasn't said exactly when the short will debut, but directed fans toward the TwitchCon stream, which starts at 6 p.m....
How to Unlock Sojourn in Overwatch 2
Looking to unlock one of Overwatch 2's newest heroes? Here's how to unlock Sojourn. Overwatch 2 is finally here. Having released just a few days ago on Oct. 4, players have been eager to get stuck into the game's newest features. For some, however, that's proved to be a challenge after encountering a variety of server and stability issues on top of lengthy queues. Blizzard have been on the case, though. Rolling out a few fixes already aiming to tackle the server issues and get players back to enjoying all of the sequel's changes.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Season 2 Hero Will be a Male Tank
The next hero coming to Overwatch 2 will be a male Tank, Blizzard game director Aaron Keller revealed Friday. The spicy hint was dropped during the Overwatch League's Watchpoint segment, perhaps confirming several leaks and rumors regarding the topic in recent months. "In Season 2," Keller said, "we will be...
Blizzard Updates Overwatch 2's SMS Requirement, Acknowledges Bugs
Blizzard has officially changed its SMS requirement for Overwatch 2 players. On Friday, Community Manager Jodie Mckaughan shared an update on Blizzard's forum and addressed several bugs associated with the game's launch. The SMS requirement, which was originally a prerequisite to play the game, was one of the many problems...
Overwatch 2 DDoS Attacks Mar Launch Day
Blizzard says at least two DDoS attacks targeted Overwatch 2 on Tuesday, making the game all but inaccessible for the thousands of players trying to log on for launch day. Although server troubles are a common occurrence on the launch days of big multiplayer games, Overwatch 2's players have had it unusually rough as a result of DDoS attacks intentionally overloading the game's servers. Queues climbed into the tens of thousands, and the problem has persisted throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday despite the Overwatch team working overnight to get players into the game.
Dr Disrespect Not a Fan of Apex Legends Map Storm Point
Content creator Dr Disrespect has tweeted his thoughts on Apex Legends' new ranked split map and he does not seem to be pleased with the change. Apex Legends is keeping with the Halloween spirit during its Fight or Fright event, which brings new cosmetics, maps, and modes to the game. This frightful event will be live from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 and will be introducing exclusive game modes on a weekly basis. Players can also look forward to fun easter eggs during this event such as mysterious ghost sightings in Olympus After Dark that further celebrate the scary holiday.
Apex Legends Legend Tier List October 2022
Our Apex Legends legend tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's 22 characters are the best to use in Season 14. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of legends to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which legends are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the legends stack up in Apex Legends: Hunted in October 2022.
How to Play Rocket League in Fortnite
A new update for Fortnite Creative has been released and gives players the chance to create and design islands featuring Rocket League's Octane vehicle. As such, we have a breakdown of how fans can play Rocket League in Fortnite. The new update was announced on Oct. 4 and will feature...
Marauders Radar Tower: How to Destroy a Radar Tower
Destroying a Radar Tower in Marauders can be challenging at first. Here's how to find one.
Apex Legends Players Experiencing Ghostly Encounters in Olympus After Dark Map
The Fight or Fright Event has taken over Apex Legends and players taking part in the festivities have reported ghostly encounters within the new Olympus After Dark map. Apex Legends recently launched the Fight or Fright event in which players are treated to various Halloween skins and exclusive game modes during its time. This event will be taking place from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 and will be having a weekly rotation of unique game modes for fans to enjoy. Most noteworthy is the return of the popular Olympus map, albeit with a new spooky makeover. It is aptly named Olympus After Dark and features terrifying visuals and easter eggs that users such as Aethira have discovered.
Bewitching Cassiopeia Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Bewitching Cassiopeia is a new skin heading to League of Legends. Fans looking to pick up a new look for their favorite champions are in luck as five new skins will be made available in the returning 'bewitching' skin line. The five champions set to receive these skins will be Cassiopeia, Neeko, Anivia, LeBlanc, and Senna.
Marauders Prestige Points: How They Work
Earning prestige points in Marauders requires a lot of leveling. Here's what they unlock.
How to Land at the Driftwood in Fortnite
Part of Chapter 3 Season 4's weekly quests in Fortnite tasks players with landing at The Driftwood. Here's where you can find it. Not every location in Fortnite is easy to spot using the map. Outside of named locations and select Landmarks, you'll need to do a bit of recon to find some of the smaller areas of interest. As part of Fortnite's Week 3 weekly quests, players need to land at The Driftwood, though they're not given much indication of where that might be. Here's where you need to start looking.
Super Mario Bros. Movie Ad Leaks Peach's Appearance
A leaked ad has revealed Princess Peach's appearance in the upcoming Mario movie.
Will Blisk Join Apex Legends?
As most longtime members of the Apex Legends community can likely attest to, Kuben Blisk has long been a name that players have been murmuring about in hopes of seeing them become a playable Legend one day. Blisk was formerly a deuteragonist in Respawn's Titanfall, and an antagonist in Titanfall...
Pokémon GO Evolving Stars Store Boxes Listed
As a part of Pokémon GO’s Evolving Stars event, here is a list of all of the Evolving Stars Store Boxes.
