What’s happening with the SC 2022 fall leaf season? A new parks report has answers

As is its custom, South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism released its first weekly report Wednesday on the status of the leaf season.

The deep reds or dogwoods, sourwoods and sweet gums are appearing in state forests as the greens of summer begin to fade. Leaves from those trees are always first to change.

“As daylight hours lessen and overnight temperatures decline, our mountain foliage starts to reveal the pigments that have been concealed by chlorophyll since spring,” the state agency reported on its website.

Tulip poplars with green leaves mixing with the bright yellow leaves can be seen now as well. “Our stretch of warm, sunny days and cool nights should spur on increased color of other trees soon,” SCPRT said.

National Public Radio has a map on its website that shows how far along leaf season is across the country.

Generally speaking, leaves will be near peak or at peak by Oct. 21 in most of South Carolina. Then the race is on if you want to get a glimpse . By Nov. 14, leaf season likely will be over.

The SC PRT website also has a list of best state parks to see the leaf change.