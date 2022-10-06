ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Calloway Plays Spoiler on Caldwell Senior Night

Calloway County played spoiler on Caldwell County’s Senior Night. The Lady Lakers took the final two sets to pull out a 3-2 volleyball victory Tuesday night at the CAB gym in Princeton. Calloway took home a 16-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 triumph. Caldwell is now 12-16 while Calloway is...
PRINCETON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Blazers Close Out Season with Win at Apollo

The UHA Lady Blazers closed out the volleyball regular season on a positive note Tuesday night. UHA traveled to Owensboro and came away with a 3-1 win over the Apollo E-Gals. UHA took the opening set of the match 25-22 to go up one set to none. Apollo would battle back and even things up at a set each by winning the second set 25-20.
OWENSBORO, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – 2022 Caldwell Volleyball Senior Night

Caldwell County honored its senior volleyball players and manager Tuesday night, prior to a home match against Calloway County at the CAB gym. Senior players are Lily Hoard, Claire Knoth, Katie Menser and Kyndra Winters. Senior manager is Bailey Scott. Lady Tiger Seniors.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg County Falls to Murray in Straight Sets

With volleyball in the final week of the regular season, the Trigg County Lady Wildcats made the trip across the lakes Tuesday night to take on the Murray Lady Tigers. Murray was able to fend off the Lady Wildcats and take the straight-set win. Murray won the opening set 25-14...
MURRAY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madisonville, KY
Sports
City
Browning, KY
City
Madisonville, KY
City
Princeton, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – UHA’s Perry Talks Region Win Over Caldwell

The University Heights Academy girls’ soccer team avenged a pair of regular-season losses to Caldwell County with a 3-1 win on Monday in the 2nd-Region quarterfinals at the Stadium of Champions. Audrey Perry capped the scoring with a late penalty kick, and afterward, she discussed the Lady Blazers’ strong...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Tigers Rally Past Lyon County Into Region Semis (w/PHOTOS)

After a 10-3 victory over Lyon County in the regular season, the Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team may have been surprised to find itself trailing inside the first three minutes of Tuesday’s 2nd-Region quarterfinal at Henderson County. However, the Tigers roared in a four-goal 2nd half to knock off...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Girls Fall to Henderson in Region Opener

Defending 2nd-Region champions Henderson County proved too much for the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers in Monday’s quarterfinal matchup, with the Lady Colonels running out 8-0 winners at the Stadium of Champions. The Lady Tigers’ season ends with a record of 4-13-2. Henderson County moves to 14-6-1 and will meet Madisonville-North...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Maroons Advance Past Crittenden (w/PHOTOS)

Lillie Carman had four goals and an assist as Madisonville-North Hopkins turned back Crittenden County 8-2 in the first round of the 2nd Region soccer tournament. The Lady Maroons, now 10-8-1, built a 6-0 lead by halftime Monday on the way to advancing to Tuesday’s semifinal round against Henderson County.
MADISONVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Kick#Hopkins County Central#Tigers#Hopkins Central
yoursportsedge.com

Webster County Takes Down Hoptown in Three Sets

In a matchup of teams looking for a little momentum heading into next week’s district volleyball tournaments, Webster County defeated Hopkinsville Tuesday in straight sets at Tiger Gym. Webster won the first set 25-15, overcoming an early 6-1 deficit. The Lady Trojans won the second set 25-17 and clinched...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Madisonville’s Tucker Goes Low to Finish 7th at State Golf

After a 7-over 79 on Friday at the KHSAA Golf State Championship, Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Karra Tucker fired a 72 on Saturday to jump up the leaderboard and finish 7th at Bowling Green Country Club. Tucker, the Region 2 champion, had three birdies on Friday, but she eclipsed that total...
MADISONVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy