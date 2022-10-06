Read full article on original website
Calloway Plays Spoiler on Caldwell Senior Night
Calloway County played spoiler on Caldwell County’s Senior Night. The Lady Lakers took the final two sets to pull out a 3-2 volleyball victory Tuesday night at the CAB gym in Princeton. Calloway took home a 16-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 triumph. Caldwell is now 12-16 while Calloway is...
Lady Blazers Close Out Season with Win at Apollo
The UHA Lady Blazers closed out the volleyball regular season on a positive note Tuesday night. UHA traveled to Owensboro and came away with a 3-1 win over the Apollo E-Gals. UHA took the opening set of the match 25-22 to go up one set to none. Apollo would battle back and even things up at a set each by winning the second set 25-20.
PHOTOS – 2022 Caldwell Volleyball Senior Night
Caldwell County honored its senior volleyball players and manager Tuesday night, prior to a home match against Calloway County at the CAB gym. Senior players are Lily Hoard, Claire Knoth, Katie Menser and Kyndra Winters. Senior manager is Bailey Scott. Lady Tiger Seniors.
Trigg County Falls to Murray in Straight Sets
With volleyball in the final week of the regular season, the Trigg County Lady Wildcats made the trip across the lakes Tuesday night to take on the Murray Lady Tigers. Murray was able to fend off the Lady Wildcats and take the straight-set win. Murray won the opening set 25-14...
VIDEO – UHA’s Perry Talks Region Win Over Caldwell
The University Heights Academy girls’ soccer team avenged a pair of regular-season losses to Caldwell County with a 3-1 win on Monday in the 2nd-Region quarterfinals at the Stadium of Champions. Audrey Perry capped the scoring with a late penalty kick, and afterward, she discussed the Lady Blazers’ strong...
Tigers Rally Past Lyon County Into Region Semis (w/PHOTOS)
After a 10-3 victory over Lyon County in the regular season, the Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team may have been surprised to find itself trailing inside the first three minutes of Tuesday’s 2nd-Region quarterfinal at Henderson County. However, the Tigers roared in a four-goal 2nd half to knock off...
Hoptown Girls Fall to Henderson in Region Opener
Defending 2nd-Region champions Henderson County proved too much for the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers in Monday’s quarterfinal matchup, with the Lady Colonels running out 8-0 winners at the Stadium of Champions. The Lady Tigers’ season ends with a record of 4-13-2. Henderson County moves to 14-6-1 and will meet Madisonville-North...
Lady Maroons Advance Past Crittenden (w/PHOTOS)
Lillie Carman had four goals and an assist as Madisonville-North Hopkins turned back Crittenden County 8-2 in the first round of the 2nd Region soccer tournament. The Lady Maroons, now 10-8-1, built a 6-0 lead by halftime Monday on the way to advancing to Tuesday’s semifinal round against Henderson County.
Webster County Takes Down Hoptown in Three Sets
In a matchup of teams looking for a little momentum heading into next week’s district volleyball tournaments, Webster County defeated Hopkinsville Tuesday in straight sets at Tiger Gym. Webster won the first set 25-15, overcoming an early 6-1 deficit. The Lady Trojans won the second set 25-17 and clinched...
Meg Lubas’ 8th Place Finish Leads Lady Falcons at Daviess County
A Top 10 finish for Fort Campbell’s Meg Lubas paced the effort for the Lady Falcon runners Saturday at the Daviess County Classic at Yellow Creek Park. Lubas finished the girls’ race in a time of 19:47.5, which placed her 8th in the event. Abby Overbay, of South...
Madisonville’s Tucker Goes Low to Finish 7th at State Golf
After a 7-over 79 on Friday at the KHSAA Golf State Championship, Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Karra Tucker fired a 72 on Saturday to jump up the leaderboard and finish 7th at Bowling Green Country Club. Tucker, the Region 2 champion, had three birdies on Friday, but she eclipsed that total...
