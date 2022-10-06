The UHA Lady Blazers closed out the volleyball regular season on a positive note Tuesday night. UHA traveled to Owensboro and came away with a 3-1 win over the Apollo E-Gals. UHA took the opening set of the match 25-22 to go up one set to none. Apollo would battle back and even things up at a set each by winning the second set 25-20.

