NFL・
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Android Headlines
These Pixel 7 Features Are Coming To Pixel 6 Phones
Google will offer a number of newly-announced Pixel 7 features on its Pixel 6 smartphones. This information comes from Phone Arena, as the site claims it got the info directly from Google. Google will bring over quite a few Pixel 7 features to Pixel 6 series phones. According to the...
WhatsApp starts blocking screenshots for view once images and videos
In August 2021, WhatsApp took a cue from Snapchat and added the ability to send view once media on its platform. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be seen once—they self-destruct after that. It is a handy option to have, especially when sharing private and sensitive photos. But the Meta-owned company made a major oversight in how it implemented the feature: you could take screenshots of view once media, thereby defeating their entire purpose. A year later, in August 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that screenshot blocking was soon coming to WhatsApp for self-destructing media. The feature is now showing up for some beta testers of the app.
Google Pixel Watch was on sale in the UK hours before reveal, now removed
For a few hours, the Google Pixel Watch was available to buy on O2's website in the UK. The listing has since been removed, which suggests it was a mistake, and you weren't able to actually buy the smartwatch yet. The Google Pixel Watch launch is a matter of hours away, though, so we expect you'll be able to pre-order it from a variety of retailers soon.
Google Pixel Watch will get fall detection, but not until next year
You’ve likely heard about the Google Pixel Watch since it was first teased in early 2022. The smartwatch is finally official - we’ve heard everything about the brand new Wear OS 3 smartwatch confirmed on stage alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If you preorder one, you should get it on October 13. One feature revealed during the Pixel Watch launch was that it would get fall detection, but Google has confirmed that it won’t be available at launch.
The best Google Pixel 7 cases in 2022
Just as the Google Pixel 7 is a series of small refinements after last year's overwhelming overhaul, Pixel 7 cases needed very few improvements over its Pixel 6 predecessors. After adapting to last year's Cylon of a camera bar, these cases better know how to handle and minimize that thickness into more robust air cushioning or a more textured profile.
Google can't stop showing off Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, debuts new design video
We’ve known the design of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch since May this year, and while we haven’t yet seen the devices properly revealed by the company, another clip on its YouTube channel gives us a clearer picture of the design for each product. There’s not much to learn from the video, as we’ve seen these three devices from all angles before, but it gives you one of the clearest glimpses of the handsets and smartwatch.
8 simple Google Chat tips and tricks to try today
Google Chat is the spiritual successor of Hangouts. Besides regular users, Google is also targeting businesses and enterprises with Chat. The Spaces feature is for having productive conversations from which you can assign tasks, share files, and create new calendar events. If you haven't used Google's latest messaging service, go...
Pixel 7 Pro teardown shows Google could still care more about repairability
Google has finally launched the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. It's carrying a lot of internal upgrades such as the new Tensor G2 SoC, and, in the case of the Pixel 7 Pro, a new, improved zoom imaging system. It's almost sure to earn a spot in everyone's shortlist of the best Android phones. But if you wanted to have a closer look at the inside workings of the phone before it reaches your hands, you can, thanks to a new teardown video. But spoiler alert: if you're expecting it to be easier to repair than its predecessor, you're going to be sorely disappointed.
Updates on the Pixel are too slow
Updates on Google's Pixel phones are too slow. Before you get your pitchforks, let us explain what we mean. One of the benefits of buying a phone like the Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 6 is getting updates before other OEM devices. Still, installing them takes too long. Seamless updates are heralded as the best thing to happen to software upgrades, and phones that lack the feature are often mocked for the omission. But we're glad Samsung and a few others have refused to implement it.
Download the Pixel Watch app before you get the watch itself
After an eternity of rumors and speculation, the Pixel Watch is officially official. The $350 wearable isn't due out for another week yet, but if you're especially eager, you can grab its official app from the Play Store right now. We've known for months now that the Pixel Watch would...
The best Google Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors in 2022
Google's latest flagship – the Pixel 7 Pro – is here, and it packs a vibrant 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, although the company has included Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display, it's still susceptible to damage. So if you want to keep your investment safe from pesky scratches and scrapes, a screen protector can help. And for complete peace of mind, don't forget to pick one of the best Pixel 7 Pro cases as well.
Google Japan's Gboard bar is the worst keyboard ever
Google used to be well known for its April Fools' jokes. From an almost uninterrupted period spanning 2000 to 2019, the company kept up the tradition of giving us at least one joke announcement every April 1st. It stopped doing so because of the pandemic in 2020, and has yet to bring them back, but that hasn't stopped Google Japan from keeping the spirit alive (even though it's October). This latest "joke," though, might be more the stuff of terrors than something funny.
Google has a new Weather app for your Wear OS smartwatch
The Pixel Watch's launch should act as a catalyst for the Wear OS ecosystem's growth. Irrespective of how good or bad the watch is, Google's first wearable should help attract more developers to the platform, leading to more apps being available for Wear OS 3. The company has played its part in making the OS more attractive by redesigning the Wear OS Play Store, revamping the Google Keep app for smartwatches, and even releasing a Phone app for the platform. Now, ahead of the Pixel Watch's launch, Google has released a new Weather app for all Wear OS 3-running smartwatches.
Google pushes Pixel 7 Pro's zoom to the farthest in series history
With new Pixel releases, the one aspect where we normally expect the biggest improvements is when it comes to camera. The original Pixel phones in 2016 had amazing, AI-fueled cameras, and Google has kept that trend going for the last few years. With the new Pixel 7 lineup, it's no different. During its Made by Google event, the company talked about the lineup's increased zoom capabilities, and it's sure looking enticing.
Google Pixel 6 review: The best Android phone under $600
Google’s stagnation with the Pixel line these last few years had many of us wondering when or if Google would ever start taking its in-house smartphones seriously again. Well, Google is back and swinging for the fences with the bold, brainy, and beautifully-priced Pixel 6.
Will the Google Pixel 7 do a better job with pet photography?
I'm not a professional photographer, but I love taking photos of my pets. If they are doing something funny or weird or look particularly cute, I snap a photo. A consistent problem I have is that I can't get a good photo of my black-haired pets. Neither dog nor cat, in good or bad lighting, during the day or at night, no phone has captured them in a life-like way. Even a Google Pixel 6 Pro, can't get the job done. It's 2022, and with all the smartphone camera software and hardware improvements over the last few years, this should be a non-issue. Let's hope new phones, like the Google Pixel 7 series, will do better.
15 new Google wallpapers are ready for your Pixel 7 delivery
The big talking point today is the Made By Google event, where we expect to see the full debut of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside the Pixel Watch. If you own a Pixel phone, you'll be happy to learn there are now 15 new wallpapers for you to choose from directly from Google. You'll find them on the Pixel 7 if you're buying one, or you'll also be able to get these on a Pixel 3 or later Google device.
Android Police
