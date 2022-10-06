Junker Queen in Overwatch 2 is Blizzard’s newest hero and one you can take the field with right away, even if you don’t purchase the FPS game’s battle pass or play 100 matches. Junker Queen embodies Overwatch 2’s new approach to tanks and to DPS-focused combat, with her heavy-hitting abilities and rather surprising lack of actual tank options. What she lacks in shields or high HP, though, Junker Queen makes up for with the ability to wound enemies and gradually reduce their HP while restoring her own. If you fancy a strong, sustainable hero who skews more towards DPS, then Junker Queen is your new best friend.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO