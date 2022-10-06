Read full article on original website
Gamespot
October's Platinum Collection Steam Game Bundle Is Awesome
Fanatical’s Platinum Collection bundle for October is now available, offering up to seven PC games for $20. Like Fanatical’s other build-it-yourself bundle, customers select from 18 games to create their own custom bundle of seven games. You can also opt for a three-game package for $10 or five games for $15, but the $20 tier offers the best savings. All purchases also come with a coupon for 5% off a future purchase at Fanatical.
Gamespot
Steam Deck Trailer Removed After Briefly Featuring A Switch Emulator Icon
In a recent trailer for the Steam Deck, Valve's portable PC platform, you can briefly see the logo for a Nintendo Switch emulator. Shortly after the detail was discussed on social media, the trailer was removed and replaced with a new version that does away with the icon in question.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Support Tier List - All 8 Support Heroes Ranked
Overwatch 2 is finally here, bringing with it some sweeping changes to the battlefield, including adjustments to almost every role--except supports. That doesn’t mean everything is the same for support heroes, though. These stalwart medics and helpers might play the same as they always have, but Overwatch 2’s faster pace and one-less-tank approach to combat mean that some support heroes aren’t quite as useful as they once were. Unlike with tank heroes, you’ll have a much more difficult time making some support heroes work.
Gamespot
EA's New PC App Is Out Now, Replaces Origin
EA has officially launched a replacement app for its PC client Origin. After more than a decade, Origin is being retired in favor of the EA App, which the company says is its "fastest and lightest" program to date. In a blog post, EA explained that extensive beta testing helped...
FIFA・
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Xerneas Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Xerneas makes its return to Pokemon Go Gyms near you for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This legendary Pokemon is appearing after its counterpart, the embodiment of destruction Yveltal, leaves raids during Pokemon Go’s Evolving Stars event. Xerneas Raid Schedule. Xerneas is appearing as the only five-star...
Gamespot
You Can Finally Buy A Steam Deck With No Wait
Good news, Valve fans: You no longer have to wait in line for a reservation to buy a Steam Deck. Instead, you can buy it on demand--you know, the way you purchase everything else in your life. (Well, except that PS5.) Valve has also unveiled the device's promised docking station, which costs $89 and ships in 1-2 weeks.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, As Sony Confirms 8 Other Studios Contributed
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, developer Santa Monica Studio has announced. This means that work on the game has wrapped up and discs are being sent to manufacturing for mass production. Cory Barlog, a producer on the title and the director on its predecessor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Status Update: Blizzard Makes Changes To SMS Requirement, Addresses Bugs
An Overwatch 2 community manager took to the game's official forums to share an Overwatch 2 status update. The post outlines some of player's biggest concerns with the game's tumultuous launch, as well as lays out how Blizzard intends to address these issues. The first issue the post addressed was...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes Slightly Nerf Some Guns, Make Bug Fixes
Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 5 mid-season update has received another patch, this time delivering an assortment of bug fixes and weapon adjustments to the battle royale game. For weapon balance, the UGM-8 sees its minimum damage decreased from 22 to 21, while the Lienna 57 LMG has its upper...
Gamespot
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (October 7-11)
It's a new weekend in Destiny 2, which means that it's time to pay a visit to Saint-14 and enter the Trials of Osiris. A 3v3 showdown between Guardians, you'll want to bring your best gear to this competitive mode. Here's where you'll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and...
Gamespot
Pokemon Grass Vs. Fire Vs. Water Starters: Splatoon 3 Splatfest Will Settle The Debate
Nintendo has announced Splatoon 3's next Splatfest, and it's Pokemon-themed. Yes, Nintendo will never miss an opportunity for a well-timed crossover, and that's exactly what this November's Splatfest will be. This timed event will ask players to choose their favorite Pokemon starter type. It's a question forever debated on schoolyards...
Gamespot
Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video Celebrates The Franchise's Huge Impact
Mortal Kombat marks its 30th anniversary this year, and while fans will have to wait some time to hear about developer NetherRealm's next game, the studio is celebrating the birthday with a new video. The sizzle video showcases the role Mortal Kombat has played over the past three decades not just in the world of video games but across entertainment, including the 2021 live-action movie.
Gamespot
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gets Rare, Huge Discount
Though Nintendo Switch exclusives tend to receive more discounts than first-party games on older Nintendo hardware, there are still about a handful of titles that very rarely get price cuts that could be considered a good deal. One such game is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the wildly popular brawler that released way back in 2018. Right now, however, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is discounted to $40 at Super Saver with promo code SBSPMR10.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Junker Queen Hero Guide
Junker Queen in Overwatch 2 is Blizzard’s newest hero and one you can take the field with right away, even if you don’t purchase the FPS game’s battle pass or play 100 matches. Junker Queen embodies Overwatch 2’s new approach to tanks and to DPS-focused combat, with her heavy-hitting abilities and rather surprising lack of actual tank options. What she lacks in shields or high HP, though, Junker Queen makes up for with the ability to wound enemies and gradually reduce their HP while restoring her own. If you fancy a strong, sustainable hero who skews more towards DPS, then Junker Queen is your new best friend.
Gamespot
No Man's Sky Waypoint (4.0) Update Trailer
Introducing Waypoint, No Man's Sky's 4.0 update. An overhaul of fundamental gameplay elements including game modes, inventory size and usability, milestones, journey cataloguing and much more!
Gamespot
Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals: Best Early Discounts Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch is home to some of the best exclusive games on the market, with a bunch of Zelda, Mario, and Kirby games only playable on the handheld console. They don’t often go on sale, but as we inch our way closer to Amazon’s Prime Day of 2022, retailers are slashing prices on some big titles. We expect to see even more deals during Prime Day, which runs October 11-12.
Gamespot
Destiny 2's Controversial Divinity Will Be Getting A Nerf In Season 19
In its weekly update, Bungie dropped a bombshell on players who favor the controversial Divinity trace rifle, amongst other smaller details on how guns will be changing ahead of the Lightfall expansion. Divinity has become a polarizing weapon within the Destiny 2 community, with some players calling it a crutch that has become too dominant within high-level PvE content.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights - Official Gameplay Launch Trailer
The Knight has fallen over Gotham and a new guard must rise. It’s Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin’s turn to be the protectors that Gotham needs. It’s up to them to watch over each other and keep Gotham safe. The Knight is theirs.
Gamespot
Hypogean (ALSQ Studios)
Latest on Hypogean (ALSQ Studios) ,Sign In to follow. Follow Hypogean (ALSQ Studios), and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
