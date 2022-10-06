Last year, William Shatner lived up to his Captain Kirk promise by boldly going where no one has gone before (or at least no one at his age), but it turns out he might have been better off staying at home.The Star Trek icon, 91, became the oldest person to travel to space after he blasted off in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin space travel company last October, but rather than feel elated by the experience, he has now likened it to a funeral.In his new memoir ‘Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder’,...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO