Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 7 premiere: How to watch and where to stream
Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac will premiere on Bravo Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c. Those who have already cut the cord can still watch the premiere live with FuboTV or Sling. If you aren’t sure which one to go with for the season premiere, here’s the breakdown....
William Shatner's space trip on Bezos' rocket ‘felt like a funeral’
Last year, William Shatner lived up to his Captain Kirk promise by boldly going where no one has gone before (or at least no one at his age), but it turns out he might have been better off staying at home.The Star Trek icon, 91, became the oldest person to travel to space after he blasted off in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin space travel company last October, but rather than feel elated by the experience, he has now likened it to a funeral.In his new memoir ‘Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder’,...
Anna Sorokin, inspiration for Netflix series ‘Inventing Anna,’ speaks about deportation fight
Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin, 31, was released Saturday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Starts Production At Disney Studios Australia In Sydney
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, 20th Century’s latest installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise, has begun production at Disney Studios Australia, formerly known as Fox Studios Australia, in Sydney, New South Wales. The flick is billed as an all-new chapter in the Apes saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Wes Ball is directing. As part of the production deal, the film will receive $17 million AUD ($10 million) in support from the Australian government...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0