wincountry.com
‘Big shrimping family’ in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home.
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer loses battle with leukemia
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety passed away Saturday, October 8, after a battle with leukemia. The department made the announcement Sunday through it’s Facebook page that Public Safety Officer Christian Smith was “called home.”. The post said that...
wincountry.com
MDHHS offering program to help prevent infant deaths due to unsafe sleep environments
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The state Department of Health and Human Services is urging Michigan residents to insure that infants are sleeping safely. October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month and MHHS officials emphasize that a few simple but essential steps can help prevent unnecessary tragedy. These steps...
wincountry.com
Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
wincountry.com
Wolverines on the road, Spartans back home for football action Saturday
BLOOMINGTON, IN (WKZO AM/FM) – In college football, the fourth-ranked University of Michigan heads to Bloomington tomorrow to battle the University of Indiana. The Wolverines are off to a 5-and-0 start after last weekend’s 27-14 win at Iowa. The Hoosiers are 3-and-2. Michigan State University is back home to clash with third-ranked Ohio State University tomorrow in East Lansing. The Spartans have dropped three in-a-row after starting the season 2-and-0. MSU fell 27-13 at Maryland last weekend.
wincountry.com
Threat causes the closing of Vicksburg Middle School Friday
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A online threat has caused Vicksburg Middle School to be closed today. Superintendent Keevin O’Neill says Thursday afternoon some of the 8th grade students at Vicksburg Middle School took a school survey. Late that afternoon, they were notified by the survey company that...
wincountry.com
Woman escapes kidnapper at Battle Creek hotel: Suspect arrested without incident
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman escaped after being held captive in a hotel room just outside of Battle Creek on Friday, October 7. Authorities say it happened around 4 p.m. when they got a call from a woman who said her 42-year-old boyfriend had held her against her will with a handgun.
wincountry.com
UPDATE: Vicksburg student owns up to making threat against middle school
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Vicksburg middle school student has admitted to writing a threat to the school in an online survey. The online threat, written by the 8th grader on Thursday, October 6, caused the middle school to be closed on Friday, October 7. That threat was...
