BLOOMINGTON, IN (WKZO AM/FM) – In college football, the fourth-ranked University of Michigan heads to Bloomington tomorrow to battle the University of Indiana. The Wolverines are off to a 5-and-0 start after last weekend’s 27-14 win at Iowa. The Hoosiers are 3-and-2. Michigan State University is back home to clash with third-ranked Ohio State University tomorrow in East Lansing. The Spartans have dropped three in-a-row after starting the season 2-and-0. MSU fell 27-13 at Maryland last weekend.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO