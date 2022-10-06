ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

wincountry.com

Kalamazoo Public Safety officer loses battle with leukemia

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety passed away Saturday, October 8, after a battle with leukemia. The department made the announcement Sunday through it’s Facebook page that Public Safety Officer Christian Smith was “called home.”. The post said that...
Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
Wolverines on the road, Spartans back home for football action Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WKZO AM/FM) – In college football, the fourth-ranked University of Michigan heads to Bloomington tomorrow to battle the University of Indiana. The Wolverines are off to a 5-and-0 start after last weekend’s 27-14 win at Iowa. The Hoosiers are 3-and-2. Michigan State University is back home to clash with third-ranked Ohio State University tomorrow in East Lansing. The Spartans have dropped three in-a-row after starting the season 2-and-0. MSU fell 27-13 at Maryland last weekend.
Threat causes the closing of Vicksburg Middle School Friday

VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A online threat has caused Vicksburg Middle School to be closed today. Superintendent Keevin O’Neill says Thursday afternoon some of the 8th grade students at Vicksburg Middle School took a school survey. Late that afternoon, they were notified by the survey company that...
