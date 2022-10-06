Volatile Maryland Assault Suspect Urinates On Jail Floor, Exposes Herself To Officers: Sheriff

Laitesha Jonelle Jones Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

An assault suspect made things worse for herself in Maryland when she became combative and disruptive to corrections officers after being taken into custody in St. Mary's County, the sheriff’s office said.

California resident Laitesha Jonelle Jones, 30, is in hot water with the law after a strange scene played out while she was detained following an arrest for an assault, officials announced on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the 23900 block of Marvell Dean Road in Hollywood late last month to investigate a reported assault, according to a spokesperson from the agency.

The investigation into the incident determined that Jones allegedly assaulted a pair of victims, striking them both with a closed fist during an altercation in the area.

Jones was arrested without further incident and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where officials said she proceeded to urinate on the floor and exposed herself to correctional staff while she was being held, leading to further charges.

Jones was charged with:

Second-degree assault;

Malicious destruction of property;

Indecent exposure.

No return court date for Jones has been announced by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

