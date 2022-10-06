ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volatile Maryland Assault Suspect Urinates On Jail Floor, Exposes Herself To Officers: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Laitesha Jonelle Jones Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

An assault suspect made things worse for herself in Maryland when she became combative and disruptive to corrections officers after being taken into custody in St. Mary's County, the sheriff’s office said.

California resident Laitesha Jonelle Jones, 30, is in hot water with the law after a strange scene played out while she was detained following an arrest for an assault, officials announced on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the 23900 block of Marvell Dean Road in Hollywood late last month to investigate a reported assault, according to a spokesperson from the agency.

The investigation into the incident determined that Jones allegedly assaulted a pair of victims, striking them both with a closed fist during an altercation in the area.

Jones was arrested without further incident and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where officials said she proceeded to urinate on the floor and exposed herself to correctional staff while she was being held, leading to further charges.

Jones was charged with:

  • Second-degree assault;
  • Malicious destruction of property;
  • Indecent exposure.

No return court date for Jones has been announced by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 47

DmoneySwift
1d ago

Looks like MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES to me. Makes you wonder, how many should be INCARCERATED and how many should be INSTITUTIONALIZED? I guess it depends on the COST PER DAY of the individual as well as the RETURN ON INVESTMENT

Reply
3
Kenny
3d ago

Anything the criminals at St Marys detention center or in the supposed criminal justice system say is very suspect. Most of the judges and prosecutors are criminals themselves and the cops are no better.

Reply
6
mike batson
2d ago

Denying toilet privileges are probably the reason. It's so easy to see thru this misleading article.

Reply(2)
7
Daily Voice

Assault Suspect Apprehended In Leonardtown For Egg, Statue Attack Involving Child, Sheriff Says

Things are not going egg-celently for a Maryland man who allegedly went through extreme measures to terrorize his victims during a recent outburst. Leonardtown resident Quentin Xavier Chase, Jr., 34, is facing multiple charges in St. Mary’s County after an incident that saw him throwing eggs at his victim and a child before going after them with a statue, the sheriff’s office announced.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland

A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
PASADENA, MD
DC News Now

Triple shooting at intersection in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for two people involved in a shooting that left three men hurt Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of 7th and O streets NW shortly after 5:45 p.m.  MPD said the ShotSpotter system alerted police that there had been […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Hospital Employee Sentenced After Raping Vulnerable Psychiatric Patients

A former employee of a Maryland psychiatric hospital convicted of sexually abusing a vulnerable patient has been sentenced to several decades in prison, authorities announce. Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 46, of Silver Spring, was sentenced to 60 years suspend all but 40 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release on Friday, Oct. 7, after being convicted of the crimes that took place in 2018 and 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
SILVER SPRING, MD
