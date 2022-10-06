Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Trio of Lady Wildcats Run in Daviess County Classic
Three Trigg County Lady Wildcats were among those competing in the girls’ portion of the Daviess County Classic Saturday at Yellow Creek Park. More than 200 runners took part in the girls’ competition. Fatu Crain was the top finisher for Trigg County. Crain finished with a time of...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Trinity Beth’s Clutch Birdies Seal State Golf Title
After a red-hot start on Saturday at the KHSAA State Golf Championship at Bowling Green Country Club, Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth had a bit of a wobble with three straight bogeys late in the round. However, with Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown breathing down her neck, Beth delivered birdies on...
yoursportsedge.com
William Lubas Leads Falcon Runners at Daviess County
Fort Campbell runner William Lubas’ Top 25 finish led the way for the Falcon runners Saturday at the Daviess County Classic at Yellow Creek Park. Lubas finished the boys race in a time of 16:56.1, which placed him 24th for the day. Brendan Nagle, of John Hardin, was first...
yoursportsedge.com
Marshall County Freshman Trinity Beth Captures State Golf Title (w/PHOTOS)
Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth rode a strong start on Saturday and outdueled Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown down the stretch to win the KHSAA State Golf Championship at Bowling Green Country Club. The Lady Marshals fell just short of repeating as state champions, posting a 651 to finish 17...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
Blazer Runners Set Personal Bests at Daviess County
A trio of runners from University Heights Academy all set personal bests Saturday during the Daviess County Classic at Yellow Creek Park. Cole Glover, Cam Brown, and Trey Wallace represented the Blazers at the meet. Glover finished his run in a time of 16:29.0. That time was good enough to...
yoursportsedge.com
Colonel Runners Compete at Daviess County Classic
Runners from Christian County were among those in Daviess County Saturday for the annual Daviess County Classic at Yellow Creek Park. More than 300 runners took part in the boys’ race. Michael Webb was the top finisher for the Colonels, finishing in 69th place. Brendan Nagle, of John Hardin,...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Fort Campbell Football Senior Night
The Fort Campbell football team honored its senior players and their families prior to Friday night’s home game against Caldwell County at Fryar Stadium. Players recognized were Jontae Al-Muid, Amari Waddy, Justin Copeland, Aidan Mullins, Jayden Swann, Kaiden Verdone, Dustin McCrary, Jalyel Welch and Ricky Roykin. Fort Campbell Football...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Cathryn Brown Finishes Runner-Up at State Golf Championships (w/PHOTOS)
Playing the last round of her high school career on Saturday at the KHSAA State Golf Championships, Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown fired at 1-over 73 at Bowling Green County Club to finish runner-up to Marshall County’s Trinity Beth. Brown entered the day one shot back of Beth after...
RELATED PEOPLE
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Cathryn Brown 2nd After Day One at State Golf (w/PHOTOS)
Lyon County senior Cathryn Brown fired a 1-over 73 on Friday in the KHSAA State Golf Championship at Bowling Green County Club and sits in 2nd place ahead of her final round on Saturday. Brown had a pair of bogeys on her first three holes on Friday before a birdie...
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Competes at Daviess County Classic
The Hopkinsville boys’ cross country team was among those competing Saturday in the annual Daviess County Classic at Yellow Creek Park. More than 300 runners took part in the boys’ race. Tyson Cavinder was the top finisher for the Tigers, finishing in 144th place. Brendan Nagle, of John...
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown’s Cate Blane in Top-20 After Day One at State Golf (w/PHOTOS)
After a rough start on Friday at the KHSAA State Golf Championship, Hopkinsville sophomore Cate Blane finished strong to sit in a tie for 17th ahead of her final round on Saturday at the Bowling Green Country Club. Blane began on the back nine and opened with a par on...
WBKO
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road swept over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday. According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update
Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Fire destroys building at Penchem Pallets in Todd County
Fire has destroyed a large building at a well-known Todd County business. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith said firefighters from Guthrie, Elkton, Allensville and Trenton were battling the large blaze that was reported about 3 a.m. at Penchem Pallets on Guthrie Road. Trenton Fire Chief Jonathan Stahl says...
Man on the run caught, arrested in Webster County
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit. On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph […]
whopam.com
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house
Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
whvoradio.com
Christian County Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash
A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
Comments / 0