Todd County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Trio of Lady Wildcats Run in Daviess County Classic

Three Trigg County Lady Wildcats were among those competing in the girls’ portion of the Daviess County Classic Saturday at Yellow Creek Park. More than 200 runners took part in the girls’ competition. Fatu Crain was the top finisher for Trigg County. Crain finished with a time of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

William Lubas Leads Falcon Runners at Daviess County

Fort Campbell runner William Lubas’ Top 25 finish led the way for the Falcon runners Saturday at the Daviess County Classic at Yellow Creek Park. Lubas finished the boys race in a time of 16:56.1, which placed him 24th for the day. Brendan Nagle, of John Hardin, was first...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Blazer Runners Set Personal Bests at Daviess County

A trio of runners from University Heights Academy all set personal bests Saturday during the Daviess County Classic at Yellow Creek Park. Cole Glover, Cam Brown, and Trey Wallace represented the Blazers at the meet. Glover finished his run in a time of 16:29.0. That time was good enough to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Colonel Runners Compete at Daviess County Classic

Runners from Christian County were among those in Daviess County Saturday for the annual Daviess County Classic at Yellow Creek Park. More than 300 runners took part in the boys’ race. Michael Webb was the top finisher for the Colonels, finishing in 69th place. Brendan Nagle, of John Hardin,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – 2022 Fort Campbell Football Senior Night

The Fort Campbell football team honored its senior players and their families prior to Friday night’s home game against Caldwell County at Fryar Stadium. Players recognized were Jontae Al-Muid, Amari Waddy, Justin Copeland, Aidan Mullins, Jayden Swann, Kaiden Verdone, Dustin McCrary, Jalyel Welch and Ricky Roykin. Fort Campbell Football...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hopkinsville Competes at Daviess County Classic

The Hopkinsville boys’ cross country team was among those competing Saturday in the annual Daviess County Classic at Yellow Creek Park. More than 300 runners took part in the boys’ race. Tyson Cavinder was the top finisher for the Tigers, finishing in 144th place. Brendan Nagle, of John...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments

Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road swept over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday. According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business

Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update

Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Fire destroys building at Penchem Pallets in Todd County

Fire has destroyed a large building at a well-known Todd County business. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith said firefighters from Guthrie, Elkton, Allensville and Trenton were battling the large blaze that was reported about 3 a.m. at Penchem Pallets on Guthrie Road. Trenton Fire Chief Jonathan Stahl says...
TODD COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man on the run caught, arrested in Webster County

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit. On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house

Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash

A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

