newsdakota.com
Additional Counties Confirmed for Palmer amaranth
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDA) – Palmer amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri) has been confirmed in Kidder, Stark and Williams counties. The findings consisted of a single plant in both Kidder and Williams counties, and two plants in Stark County. The source of these unrelated detections is under investigation. The sites are being scouted and monitored. The findings were confirmed as Palmer amaranth by the National Agricultural Genotyping Center.
KFYR-TV
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
gspublishing.net
Restaurant to reopen in Hettinger
Enchiladas with rice and refried beans; fish tacos with a side of pico de gallo; nachos topped with salsa and sour cream: these are the classic Mexican dishes that Hettinger resident Mayra Verdin has been serving at local events and sporting games. Verdin started her new pop-up restaurant just months ago,
