Butts County, GA

henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
MACON, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police said the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Phase 3 of the Town Center area’s South Barrett Reliever commences

The South Barrett Reliever has been a major ongoing project of the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Phase 3 of the project has gotten underway. Cobb County described the project and its current state in a news release on its website. Here is an excerpt from the news release:
COBB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

UPDATE: State Patrol identifies three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County

COVINGTON — The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the three men who were killed in a head-on crash on Access Road Wednesday morning. Jesus Salvador Ayala-Serrano, 25, was driving a box truck on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road with passengers Jesus Felipe-Moreno, 20, and Marquez Borjas Santos, 60, when an oncoming dump truck crossed the yellow center lines and hit them head-on, causing fatal injuries to all three. The three victims were all from Covington.
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Olde Town readies for 42nd Annual Fall Festival

CONYERS — The 42nd Annual Olde Town Conyers Fall Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the streets of historic Olde Town Conyers. What began as a fundraiser by the Rockdale County Historical Society in 1980 to help fund operational costs for The Depot (which now houses the Conyers Welcome Center) and Old Jail Museum, has become an annual fall tradition for Conyers residents and neighboring communities. While the historical society still exists, the organization turned over the coordination of the festival to the city of Conyers in 2008.
CONYERS, GA
11Alive

Police locate missing 7-year-old from DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: Police have located the boy and said that he is safe. Police in DeKalb County are asking for help locating a 7-year-old boy who went missing from the Stone Mountain area on Thursday. He was last seen near Old Front St, according to police.
13WMAZ

Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
COBB COUNTY, GA

