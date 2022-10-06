Read full article on original website
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Neighbors in Douglas County community warning drivers to slow down after crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County Sheriff’s patrol car blocked portions of S Burnt Hickory Rd. late Saturday night after a crash, neighbors told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to neighbors in the community the crash happened...
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
Gwinnett County man charged with double shooting blocks from UGA campus
A Gwinnett County man has been charged in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks away from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police said the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
cobbcountycourier.com
Phase 3 of the Town Center area’s South Barrett Reliever commences
The South Barrett Reliever has been a major ongoing project of the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Phase 3 of the project has gotten underway. Cobb County described the project and its current state in a news release on its website. Here is an excerpt from the news release:
32-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
3 arrested for running illegal gambling at Hall County convenience stores, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a trio of men they say were running businesses with illegal gambling machines. They say 58-year-old Shajumon Philip, 61-year-old Zafar Iqbal Ranjha and 63-year-old Harun Ur Rashid were arrested after an undercover investigation on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: State Patrol identifies three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County
COVINGTON — The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the three men who were killed in a head-on crash on Access Road Wednesday morning. Jesus Salvador Ayala-Serrano, 25, was driving a box truck on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road with passengers Jesus Felipe-Moreno, 20, and Marquez Borjas Santos, 60, when an oncoming dump truck crossed the yellow center lines and hit them head-on, causing fatal injuries to all three. The three victims were all from Covington.
Suspect captured in Spalding County, shelter-in-place lifted
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Christopher Thomas McLemore has been safely caught. The shelter-in-place has been lifted. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to shelter in place as they search for a suspect who may be armed. Deputies shared a photo of Christopher Thomas McLemore, the...
Cobb homeowner says county project caused $500K damages to his home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County homeowner is filing a lawsuit against the county after he says one of their projects caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to his home. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln spoke with a man who says he has been hit...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are available for adoption in Henry County
These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page.
I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
Here are some alternate routes and suggestions for drivers trying to avoid I-285 on the north end, especially between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody while construction forces lane closures in both directions, starting in October 2022. For starters, leave early and as the traffic team says, pack your patience.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Olde Town readies for 42nd Annual Fall Festival
CONYERS — The 42nd Annual Olde Town Conyers Fall Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the streets of historic Olde Town Conyers. What began as a fundraiser by the Rockdale County Historical Society in 1980 to help fund operational costs for The Depot (which now houses the Conyers Welcome Center) and Old Jail Museum, has become an annual fall tradition for Conyers residents and neighboring communities. While the historical society still exists, the organization turned over the coordination of the festival to the city of Conyers in 2008.
2 people including UGA student shot less than 1 mile from campus, suspect arrested
ATHENS, Ga. — Two people including a University of Georgia student are recovering after being shot early Saturday morning less than one mile from campus in Athens. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News around 2:12 a.m. officers were on...
fox5atlanta.com
Sharp warnings to Atlanta City Council over stalling transfer of inmates
ATLANTA - Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts is sending an urgent warning to the members of the Atlanta City Council are the "crisis" at the county jail. Pitts said blood will be on the hands of the council members whose actions are slowing the transfer of county inmates to the downtown city jail.
Police locate missing 7-year-old from DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: Police have located the boy and said that he is safe. Police in DeKalb County are asking for help locating a 7-year-old boy who went missing from the Stone Mountain area on Thursday. He was last seen near Old Front St, according to police.
Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
