Biden Pardons Thousands of People Convicted of Marijuana Possession, Orders Review of Federal Pot Laws

NBC New York
Planes With Dozens of Unaccompanied Teen Migrants Land in NY, With Little Notice Given
Just hours after New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency over the influx of asylum seekers in the city, NBC New York learned that even more migrants arrived in the state, with little to no advance notice. The planes arrived at Orange County Airport in Montgomery...
NBC New York
Biden Signs Executive Order With New Framework to Protect Data Transfers Between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
NBC New York
DOJ Suspects Trump Still Has Classified Documents He Removed From White House, Even After FBI Mar-A-Lago Raid
The Department of Justice suspects that ex-President Donald Trump might still have classified documents that he removed from the White House when he left office in January 2021. The DOJ's head of counterintelligence, Jay Bratt, recently told Trump's attorneys that the department believed he had not turned over all government...
NBC New York
Citadel's Billionaire CEO Ken Griffin Becomes GOP $100 Million Midterm Megadonor
The $50 million Griffin has donated to Republicans running in federal races make him the third-biggest political donor to federal candidates in this election cycle, according to data tracked by campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets. Only Soros Fund Management founder George Soros and shipping magnate Richard Uihlein have given more to...
NBC New York
The 10 U.S. States Where Income Has Risen the Fastest Since 2019
Income growth in the U.S. was largely flat in 2021, but a handful of states made significant gains, according to the latest Census Bureau data. Overall, median household income nudged up only slightly since 2019, from $69,639 to $69,717, as measured in 2021 inflation-adjusted dollars. Data from 2020 was omitted from the report, partly because of disrupted data collection during the pandemic.
