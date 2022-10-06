ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 75

Austin Seaver
3d ago

This doesn't change the law though does it? They could literally be re-arrested for the same crime in the future. We need a complete reform of marijuana laws.

Reply
14
Josh Lester
3d ago

The only thing I can agree with this old man. He is a puppet and knows this is one subject matter that majority of the USA would take his vack on. That is just my ignorant opinion

Reply(2)
11
gray wolf
3d ago

wow impressive Joe Biden has made one good call in his entire time as president. compared to how many thousands of bad calls he's made. too bad it doesn't even come close to balancing out.

Reply(9)
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Eric Holcomb
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
Vox

The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement

In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Pardons#Indiana Democratic Party#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#The White House
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mike Lindell under investigation over identity theft and damage to computer connected to voting machine

Mike Lindell’s efforts to aid Donald Trump and the campaign to overturn the 2020 election may have finally gotten him into trouble.NBC News reported on Wednesday that the hybrid pillow vendor and political operative is under federal investigation for a number of serious crimes related to his efforts to prove that widespread voter fraud or other election-related shenanigans cost Donald Trump the election in 2020. He has continued to pursue those conspiracies throughout 2022, despite ongoing insistences from relevant federal and state agencies that his assertions are incorrect as well as his own inability to come up with any...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy