Biden Acted on Federal Marijuana Convictions, But State-Level Action Would Have Greater Impact
A day after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law, Massachusetts' candidates for governor weighed in on what kind of action they would take on the state level regarding such crimes. There is no one currently serving time in federal prison...
The Justice Department Believes Trump Might Have More White House Documents
The Department of Justice suspects former President Donald Trump still possesses documents that he took from the White House, people familiar with the matter told NBC News on Friday. The department's top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, recently communicated that concern to Trump's lawyers, the sources said. The New York Times...
Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’
Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump said, without giving the basis for his claim. He demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted for ‘hiding’ documents.Mr Trump was likely referring to reports from 1994 about the site of a future George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas...
Decision 2022: Vermont Choosing Next U.S. Senator
With a little over four weeks until Election Day, interest is growing in the race to replace the nation’s longest-serving current U.S. Senator. Vermont’s Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, is retiring, and the issue of reproductive liberty has emerged as an issue dividing the major-party candidates who want to succeed him.
