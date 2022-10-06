Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
nbc15.com
One person hurt after semi collides with car in Monroe Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person went to the hospital last week after a semi and car collided in Monroe County, authorities stated Thursday. A Freightliner and an Audi collided head-on around 5:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, while driving on Highway 27 near Federal Avenue, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Officials’ initial investigation determined that the Audi had driven out of its lane.
71-year-old man sustains significant injuries in motorcycle vs deer crash in Monroe County
LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A 71-year-old man sustained significant injuries after hitting a deer on State Highway 71 Tuesday. Around noon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Robin Hanson struck a deer with his motorcycle traveling on State Highway 71 near Backtrail Road. Officials said the deer crossed the road in front of Hanson and the impact overturned the motorcycle.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged
EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
More victims come forward to accuse Sparta masseur of assault
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT)–A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist. As News 8 Now first reported back in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Since our first story, three more women...
WEAU-TV 13
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper. During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
wrcitytimes.com
Seven arrested in Wood Co. drug bust
VESPER – The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms. Members of...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Solves Recent Rash of Vandalism
(Mike Warren, Hub City Times) Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. According to Mike Warren with the Hub City Times, Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
Sparta man charged with homicide, repeated domestic abuse will go to trial
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – Shawn Hock will go to trial for the alleged killing of 32-year-old Sara Latimer, court officials ruled this week. Along with first-degree intentional homicide, he’s charged with multiple counts of repeated domestic abuse. An investigator for the Sparta Police Department, Detective Jose Tovar, took...
winonahealth.org
Road construction update: October 7, 2022
Thank you for keeping your eyes on the road to keep everyone safe. It takes many people with many different skills to make a huge project like this possible – and safer for all of us!. Here are updates from MnDOT:. Watch for short-term closures of Parks Ave north...
La Crosse man sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegal firearm possession conviction
At a traffic stop, police arrested Strawder for violations of state bond. Police say they discovered two loaded handguns under the passenger seat and a small bag of marijuana. Strawder's DNA was on one of the firearms.
La Crosse area task force uses collaboration to track down drug operations
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Every day, officers across the state are collaborating to take down drug operations. In our area, The West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group connects five local counties and allows them to work together. Heavy drug use affects all of us. “Once it’s here, and what it...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Arrested for Drug Charges
A Marshfield woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 2:19pm on Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted and K9 Zso alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. As a result, the 35-year-old woman was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic and Possession of Other Non-Narcotic Prescription Drugs.
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Given Prison Time For Mailing Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Correctional
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman who mailed an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate in August. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope...
onfocus.news
Wheeler’s Family Auto Group Implementing Infrastructure Improvements in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Wheeler’s Family Auto Group is implementing infrastructure improvements in the Marshfield community, including a new Quick Lube Center, Electric Vehicle charging stations, and upgrades to their north side tire center. “We think it’s important to invest back into our communities and we felt these...
onfocus.news
Real Life “Homeward Bound”: Injured Lost Dog Finds His Way Home to Hewitt
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday, October 1, Jenna Sieber was walking her 5 year-old border collie/heeler mix “Dexter” near her parents’ house in the Town of Marshfield when another dog ran into the road and attacked. Sieber was trying to get the attacking dog to...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
WEAU-TV 13
Arcadia students donate food truck profits to TCHS
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) -Students in Arcadia, Wis. spent the last six weeks learning how to run a business and the importance of giving back. Eighth graders ran an ice cream food truck and decided to give the profits to the Trempealeau County Humane Society. The students had to understand the cost of the food sold and market the food truck to other students. The Arcadia eighth graders sold their ice cream treats to students at the middle school as well as the high school.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
La Crosse area organizations hold first ‘Okvoterfest’ at Copeland Park
There was live music, food, and opportunities to register to vote. Organizers also helped people make sure they have the proper ID and documents to go to the polls.
