Area lake levels have remained stable, with current levels at New Johnsonville holding at 354.9ft. We still have nearly a foot to fall; usually TVA will have the lake at 354ft by the 1st week in November. Flow rates remain slight, with an average around 25,000cfs. Water temperatures have continued to fall, with average surface lake temperatures now in the low 70’s. Both the Duck and Buffalo rivers are extremely low due to the ongoing drought, with the Duck at Dyer road just under 1ft, the Buffalo is at 3ft at Lobelville. Boaters should take caution on the rivers.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO