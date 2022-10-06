Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Sunset Valley Farms hosts 4th annual Corn Maze Festival with new attractions
HURON, Tenn. — Farms are known for growing agriculture, but one farm takes the task to another level. Sunset Valley Farms opens their farm throughout the year on the weekends for the different seasons, with activities geared towards that particular season. Currently the farm is celebrating their 4th Annual...
WBBJ
Pride Fest returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual festival returns to the Hub City with the hope of inclusivity. Jackson Pride took place on Saturday as an all day event, that consisted of vendors, live music, community and a drag show. The event held activities and merchandise that had an emphasis on pride and...
WBBJ
New cafe to bring vibrant Mediterranean food to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An acclaimed fast-casual food brand is bringing flavorful health-focused dishes to the Hub City next year. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will open at 1142 Vann Drive in Jackson, located in front of Home Depot in the Columns. Founded in 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s offers affordable...
WBBJ
Jackson Symphony to hold ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ concert Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is calling all sports fans to center stage. This Saturday, the Jackson Symphony will hold the first Pops concert of the 62nd concert season. This year’s theme is “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”. The Symphony will be celebrating the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
‘Hog Wild in Haywood’ BBQ fest underway in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Hog Wild in Haywood!. This weekend, Brownsville is having its first ever BBQ competition and festival. The festival hosts BBQ teams from all over the south looking to get their brand noticed and get first place. The event is being held Friday and Saturday. Gates opened...
thunderboltradio.com
Tacos and Tamales in Downtown Union City
Downtown Union City will be the site of food and music Saturday afternoon. The 2nd annual “Tacos and Tamales” will be held at Kiwanis Park from 4:00 until 8:00. Eleven vendors, six food trucks and a margarita tent will be part of the festivities. Music will also be...
WBBJ
New attraction brings screams to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. —Halloween time is back again! And the Henderson county area has a new haunt attraction that is sure to conjure up some scares. “We hope to do this for many years to come. We love everyone who comes to see us and play. We hope to see all of West Tennessee here one day, so we can scare the whole county,” said Mischief the Clown, performer at Natchez Nightmare.
radionwtn.com
Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation
Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Local expert shares tips for lawn care during colder months
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some across the region are already seeing effects of the cooler weather, like the first frost of the season. But how do you keep your lawn looking nice in the winter? UT Ag Extension Agent Brian White says fertilizer is one of the answers. “Fall...
visithumphreys.com
Humphreys Co. Outdoor Report for Oct. 9th
Area lake levels have remained stable, with current levels at New Johnsonville holding at 354.9ft. We still have nearly a foot to fall; usually TVA will have the lake at 354ft by the 1st week in November. Flow rates remain slight, with an average around 25,000cfs. Water temperatures have continued to fall, with average surface lake temperatures now in the low 70’s. Both the Duck and Buffalo rivers are extremely low due to the ongoing drought, with the Duck at Dyer road just under 1ft, the Buffalo is at 3ft at Lobelville. Boaters should take caution on the rivers.
WBBJ
Cherished Homecoming event returns to Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local College celebrates Homecoming with a parade. This morning Lane College was in full swing for Homecoming and celebrated by having a parade. The parade started off with the sound of the Quiet Storm Marching Band followed by the Lane College color guard. Many alumni, current students,...
WBBJ
Mr. Anthony Buchanan
Services for Mr. Anthony Buchanan, age 67 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 12 Noon, at the New Hope Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Center Point Church Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Buchanan, you can click...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Homecoming celebrations continue at Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. –Lane continues to celebrate Homecoming week with a tailgate celebration. Today, Lane held its Tailgate Extravaganza for homecoming. It is a tradition that dates back many years. The event took place on “The Hill” and Hays Avenue at 12 p.m. The college continues its tradition...
WBBJ
Community joins together in city wide prayer
JACKSON, Tenn.–Local community comes together for prayer. A city wide prayer meeting was held on Saturday afternoon, with people of different denominations coming together to pray for the city. Pastor Garry Martin, First Assembly of God, said “Today was an absolutely amazing day. It was a day for Christians...
WBBJ
Fire Prevention Week: Jackson Fire talks how you can stay prepared
JACKSON, Tenn. — Fire Prevention Week has kicked off, and the Jackson Fire Department wants to make sure everyone is ready in case of emergency. This year they are partnering with the National Fire Protection Administration Association to create the campaign “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.” This year’s message is to encourage families to have a plan if there is a fire.
In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths
Blame the record-setting rainfall, not us. That’s the response by CSX Transportation, a national railroad company, to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of eight of the 22 victims who died in flash flooding in Waverly, Tenn., in August 2021. “This lawsuit seeks to turn a natural disaster of historic proportions into a […] The post In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBBJ
Jerry Lee Brazier
Jerry Lee Brazier, age 72, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Sarah Ruth James Brazier, departed this life Sunday morning, October 9, 2022 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee. Jerry was born December 6, 1949 in Wayne County, Tennessee, the son of the late Albert...
WBBJ
JEA discusses rising energy costs, shares tips as winter approaches
JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, the customers of Jackson Energy Authority are concerned with the increase in costs. “There are two things that drive utility bills,” said JEA’s VP of Operations Robert Mullins. “One is the weather, and of course in the summertime if it is extremely hot. We are all familiar with June, July, and August of this year, which were abnormally hot, especially June and July. Also, the price that Jackson Energy Authority pays for that energy.”
thunderboltradio.com
Boy hit by car in downtown Martin; treated for scrapes and bruises
A six-year-old boy escaped serious injury after being hit by a car Friday in downtown Martin. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the incident happened around 2:40 Friday afternoon as 39-year-old Deanna Cooper, of Martin, was southbound on South Lindell Street when the boy got away from his mother and ran in front of Cooper’s vehicle.
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee gas price average jumps 21 cents
Tennessee’s average gas price jumped 21 cents over last week to $3.39. In Northwest Tennessee, Henry County has the least expensive average gas price at $3.29, followed by Lake County at $3.32. Benton and Dyer Counties’ average gas price is $3.34, Obion County at $3.35, Weakley County at $3.36,...
Comments / 0