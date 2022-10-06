Read full article on original website
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
homenewshere.com
Just one week gone by, and it’s not the same without you, Mike
It’s only been about a week since you left us, but a lot of stuff has happened down here without you. Maybe you’ve seen most of it, but just in case you haven’t, I figured I’d fill you in. You went to heaven on Monday. By...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Friday, Oct. 7
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. A ceremony was held Thursday to introduce this year’s Art on the Trail exhibit on...
manchesterinklink.com
Trinity High School student’s racist homecoming proposal post on social media sparks outrage
MANCHESTER, NH – A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged...
Cardinal Spellman football coach quits, blames harassment from parents
BROCKTON - For 19 years, Kahn Chace has coached high school football. For the last two seasons, at Cardinal Spellman High school in Brockton, that is, until Thursday night. "The joy of coaching kind of gets ripped away from you," Chace said. "It's just general vulgar behavior." The head coach resigned after the team's Thursday night game against Bishop Fenwick, he says due to two seasons of verbal abuse from the sidelines from his own players' parents. "It's just nonstop whether it's the plays stink, I don't have the team ready, they're just yelling at us," Chace said. "Last year...
hopkintonindependent.com
Benton Cassie, 39
Benton Cassie, 39, died suddenly on Oct. 3 at his home in Hopkinton. Born in El Salvador, he was the son of Lawrence Cassie and the late Sandra (Wood) Cassie. Benton was a 2002 graduate of Hopkinton High School and a 2011 graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a degree in civil engineering. He worked for Sira Naturals in Milford.
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Time for Boston sports team owners to up their civil rights game
HAVEN’T WE HAD enough racist behavior in the seats of Boston’s pro sports venues?. Segregationist management practices and racial animus in the stands are as old as pro sports in our city. From avowed segregationist owners like George Preston Marshall (Boston Braves-cum-Washington Commanders) and Thomas Yawkey (Red Sox) to the second balcony in the old Garden being known to all as “N-word Heaven,” to Bill Russell and his family being left on their own to face racial attacks, it starts to feel woven into the fabric. As recently as this summer, LeBron James was the latest Black athlete to remind us of this tradition, when he described Boston fans as “racist as fuck.”
country1025.com
Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts
Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
Several teens and one adult arrested following large fight at Boston playground
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department arrested several teens and one adult following a large fight at a playground Friday night. Investigators tell Boston 25 News it happened during a football game at Carter Playground on Columbus Ave. The game was between Archbishop Williams High School and a co-op...
Dorchester Reporter
Florian Hall filled to overflowing in support of the Ciarán Moore family
Hundreds of family, friends, and acquaintances gathered at Florian Hall last Sunday (Oct. 2) for a benefit to support the Moore family of Lower Mills. The family’s patriarch, Ciarán Moore, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury suffered in a vicious assault last December 2021 in Adams Village.
WCVB
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
firefighternation.com
24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters
Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?
There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
Firefighters battle blaze in Peabody mobile home
PEABODY, Mass. — Firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a Peabody mobile home Saturday morning. Officials responded to the area of Newbury Street just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a dwelling. A mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on...
hopkintonindependent.com
Library Corner, Oct. 12 edition
For more information on any of the following programs or other activities at the library, visit hopkintonlibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook, @hopkintonlibrary, and on Twitter, @HopkintonPLMA. Books in Bloom. The Hopkinton Garden Club and the Friends of the Library will present Books in Bloom at the...
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
