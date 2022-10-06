ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out

The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Friday, Oct. 7

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. A ceremony was held Thursday to introduce this year’s Art on the Trail exhibit on...
HOPKINTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cardinal Spellman football coach quits, blames harassment from parents

BROCKTON - For 19 years, Kahn Chace has coached high school football. For the last two seasons, at Cardinal Spellman High school in Brockton, that is, until Thursday night. "The joy of coaching kind of gets ripped away from you," Chace said. "It's just general vulgar behavior." The head coach resigned after the team's Thursday night game against Bishop Fenwick, he says due to two seasons of verbal abuse from the sidelines from his own players' parents. "It's just nonstop whether it's the plays stink, I don't have the team ready, they're just yelling at us," Chace said. "Last year...
BROCKTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Benton Cassie, 39

Benton Cassie, 39, died suddenly on Oct. 3 at his home in Hopkinton. Born in El Salvador, he was the son of Lawrence Cassie and the late Sandra (Wood) Cassie. Benton was a 2002 graduate of Hopkinton High School and a 2011 graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a degree in civil engineering. He worked for Sira Naturals in Milford.
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Time for Boston sports team owners to up their civil rights game

HAVEN’T WE HAD enough racist behavior in the seats of Boston’s pro sports venues?. Segregationist management practices and racial animus in the stands are as old as pro sports in our city. From avowed segregationist owners like George Preston Marshall (Boston Braves-cum-Washington Commanders) and Thomas Yawkey (Red Sox) to the second balcony in the old Garden being known to all as “N-word Heaven,” to Bill Russell and his family being left on their own to face racial attacks, it starts to feel woven into the fabric. As recently as this summer, LeBron James was the latest Black athlete to remind us of this tradition, when he described Boston fans as “racist as fuck.”
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts

Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
HINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Florian Hall filled to overflowing in support of the Ciarán Moore family

Hundreds of family, friends, and acquaintances gathered at Florian Hall last Sunday (Oct. 2) for a benefit to support the Moore family of Lower Mills. The family’s patriarch, Ciarán Moore, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury suffered in a vicious assault last December 2021 in Adams Village.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
DUXBURY, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?

There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
BOSTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Library Corner, Oct. 12 edition

For more information on any of the following programs or other activities at the library, visit hopkintonlibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook, @hopkintonlibrary, and on Twitter, @HopkintonPLMA. Books in Bloom. The Hopkinton Garden Club and the Friends of the Library will present Books in Bloom at the...
HOPKINTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA

