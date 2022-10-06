Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville.

The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station Road, Collierville Police said.

Alex Marcum (photo courtesy of Marshall County Sheriff Kenneth Dickerson)

Collierville Police said officers spotted his red Dodge Ram and tried to pull the suspect over, but the suspect refused to stop. They let him go because the initial charge was a misdemeanor.

A couple of hours later, officers spotted the vehicle again on I-269 near Highway 385 and tried to stop it. Marcum crossed into Mississippi, and Collierville officers stopped chasing him.

Collierville Police said Marcum then turned around and rammed two Collierville Police vehicles. No Collierville officers were injured.

Marcum fled the scene and made his way into Marshall County, Mississippi. Marshall County deputies picked up the chase. The speed reached 100 miles per hour and he was reportedly driving on three flat tires during the chase.

Security cameras at Heartland Family Medical captured part of the chase. In the video (in the player above), you can see patrol cars and trucks follow Marcum’s truck.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Marcum rammed a Marshall County deputy’s car before escaping.

“My deputy’s vehicle has extensive damage to the front,” said Marshall County Sheriff Kenneth Dickerson.

Deputies then deployed spike strips but things didn’t end there. Marcum continued to drive to Benton County, Mississippi, where he crashed in a wooded area on I-22 and his truck caught fire.

Photo courtesy of Marshall County Sheriff Kenneth Dickerson

Photo courtesy of Kelly McMilen

Marcum was finally taken into custody at around 1 p.m.

“My opinion is he was definitely under the influence of something, probably drugs,” said Dickerson.

Sheriff Dickerson said one of his deputies was injured during the pursuit. He was sent to the hospital with non-critical injuries. He was later released from the hospital and no one else was hurt during the wild pursuit.

“It’s just a miracle they were not due to his erratic behavior and driving, but it’s good to have his type off the road and behind bars,” he said.

Dickerson said Marcum will face several charges for aggravated assault on a police officer, felony fleeing, and numerous traffic violations.

