After Biden’s move on marijuana pardons, Fetterman celebrates and Oz dodges
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana in federal court elicited celebration from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has long advocated for legalizing the drug, and silence from his Republican challenger, Mehmet Oz. Fetterman called...
Biden says the U.S. doesn’t want a new Cold War – but there are some reasons it might | Opinion
“We do not seek a Cold War,” declared President Joe Biden in front of world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Sept. 21, 2022. He continued that America was not asking “any nation to choose between the United States or any other partner.”. But that’s likely not...
I taught at the U.S. Army War College: Two students I would not vote for | Opinion
I taught senior military officers at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., for 20 years. The most painful thing I experienced in my professional career was watching some retired military officers try to thwart the political transition process, the very heart of our country’s political stability for centuries, in 2020.
Trump ally Mike Lindell is predicting a surge in Republican votes at the midterms, saying liberals in California have expressed interest in his baseless voter fraud claims
Lindell told Insider at least 30 people he met over the four days he spent in California "wanted to talk about how bad the economy is."
Tuberville: ‘Pro-crime’ Democrats want ‘reparations’ for ‘people who do the crime’
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Saturday said Democrats are in favor of “reparations” because they are “pro-crime.”. Tuberville, R-Ala., made the comments while at a rally held by former President Donald Trump in Nevada. “They want reparations because they think the people who do the crime are...
Biden student loan relief plan could be upended by courts
The U.S. Department of Education is slated to launch its application for student loan forgiveness this month, but a growing list of legal challenges could threaten the program’s rollout. Five separate lawsuits in courts across the country seek to block the plan, arguing that the president overstepped his executive...
Ian aftershocks, Migrant mess, President Sasse
It’s Monday, Oct. 10, and the enormity of the recovery from Hurricane Ian is just beginning to set in.
Why doesn’t Dr. Oz give up his Turkish citizenship now? | PennLive letters
Voters want to know why does Mehmet Oz have to wait to give up his dual citizenship, knowing if he retains his Turkish citizenship he won’t receive the national security briefings given to other U.S. Senators?. There’s nothing wrong with dual citizenship, and we should welcome immigrants who become...
Fear of reporters is fear of the truth
In the weeks after he assumed office, former President Donald Trump put reporters in the crosshairs when he labeled them “the enemy of the American people.” He was following the authoritarian playbook, long consulted by the likes of Stalin and Hitler, but it was shocking to see such strongman rhetoric coming from an American leader, […] The post Fear of reporters is fear of the truth appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Democrats aren’t eager to talk about transgender athletes. The GOP can’t get enough.
Advocates for transgender athletes believe a sports-focused rule is important when legislators in Republican-controlled states are expected to pursue new restrictions when they reconvene next year.
Revenge Missile Strikes Pummel Population Centers Across Ukraine
Photo by AA Video/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesTwo days after the explosion on the Russia's prized Kerch Strait Bridge, Moscow is exacting revenge on Ukrainian cities.
He’s not like other presidents | PennLive letters
In the last paragraph of the recent article, “Cops hurt in riot slam photo of Pa. troopers with Donald Trump.” President David Kennedy of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association says, “Troopers providing dignitary protection have taken photographs with presidents dating back to Teddy Roosevelt.”. The only problem...
