ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
PennLive.com

Biden student loan relief plan could be upended by courts

The U.S. Department of Education is slated to launch its application for student loan forgiveness this month, but a growing list of legal challenges could threaten the program’s rollout. Five separate lawsuits in courts across the country seek to block the plan, arguing that the president overstepped his executive...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Ohio Capital Journal

Fear of reporters is fear of the truth

In the weeks after he assumed office, former President Donald Trump put reporters in the crosshairs when he labeled them “the enemy of the American people.” He was following the authoritarian playbook, long consulted by the likes of Stalin and Hitler, but it was shocking to see such strongman rhetoric coming from an American leader, […] The post Fear of reporters is fear of the truth appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUS
PennLive.com

He’s not like other presidents | PennLive letters

In the last paragraph of the recent article, “Cops hurt in riot slam photo of Pa. troopers with Donald Trump.” President David Kennedy of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association says, “Troopers providing dignitary protection have taken photographs with presidents dating back to Teddy Roosevelt.”. The only problem...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy