Read full article on original website
Related
the university of hawai'i system
60 companies, hundreds of students connect at UH Mānoa Career Fair
An estimated 800 students turned out for the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Fall 2022 Career Fair at Campus Center Ballroom on October 6. They were able to connect with 160 representatives from 60 companies who are offering internships, co-ops and career opportunities. “I think it’s really helpful...
the university of hawai'i system
Inouye fellows, grantees to utilize late senator’s archives for research
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Social Sciences (CSS) honors the legacy of the late U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye (DKI) through faculty and graduate student research grants that recognize his indelible mark on the state and work to shape the U.S. into a more tolerant and inclusive society.
Comments / 0