Read full article on original website
Related
How The Young And The Restless' Allison Lanier Really Feels About Her Soap Opera Co-Stars
It's not always easy stepping into someone's shoes as a recast in the soap world, but it happens often. The character of Summer Newman was recast on "The Young and the Restless" recently after the character's previous portrayer, Hunter King, decided to move on from the hit CBS daytime television series.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think the Sets Really Need Improvements
'The Young and the Restless' has been airing for decades and some of the sets haven't changed much over the years — and many fans think they need to be improved.
Zuleyka Silver Teases Audra’s Secrets on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS (EXCLUSIVE)
Soap characters are never what they seem, and THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS newcomer Audra Charles is no different! Actress Zuleyka Silver told Soaps In Depth that this high-powered businesswoman isn’t just in Genoa City to help take Chancellor-Winters public. “No, not at all,” she teased, adding that Audra has “a very specific reason” to be in town.
Mishael Morgan Takes “A Step Back” From THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS
Just a few weeks ago, Mishael Morgan promised her Twitter followers that she would be “back on screen very soon” as THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS’ Amanda. But while at the set to tape a brief return, the Daytime Emmy winner further clarified her status with the soap in a video message shared in an Instagram Story, revealing that she is no longer a contracted performer with Y&R.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Outraged At Nick And Sally
Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Noah’s Past Catches up to Him!
Surprises are everywhere in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers and they’re not all good ones! An uninvited guest crashes Kyle and Summer’s vow renewal, Devon makes Esther an offer, and Noah is stunned to run into a face from his past. Uh oh!. Since Kyle and...
Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)
These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Three Beyond Salem 2 characters are coming to town
Three fan-favorite characters from Beyond Salem 2 will soon show up on Days of Our Lives. Joey Johnson (Tanner Stine) and Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), and Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) will end up in Salem together but for different reasons. Wendy arrives first to find her brother Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and the Johnson siblings will be on hand to support Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) who is fighting for her life thanks to Orpheus (George DelHoyo).
‘The Young and the Restless’: Why Did Heather Tom Leave?
Heather Tom's soap opera career began in 1990 when she was cast as Victoria Newman on 'The Young and the Restless.'
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Fans Believe Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman Are Dating
'The Young and the Restless' stars Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman spark dating rumors with their latest Instagram stories.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Fall Preview
Genoa City is going to be ground zero for drama in this THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS fall preview! Victor struggles to keep the Newman family together, Nate and Devon’s conflict reaches a breaking point, Chelsea and Billy are drawn together, Kyle and Summer celebrate their love, and Mariah and Tessa struggle to complete their family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Who Is Going To Die?
Emotions are running high in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Everyone is praying for Brando’s recovery as The Hook terrorizes Port Charles, plus Liz continues to struggle, and Valentin opens up to Anna. Where will tragedy strike next?. After being attacked by The Hook, Brando was rushed to the hospital...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for October 2022
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers reveal there will be romance woes and business drama shaking up Genoa City in October.
‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Reasons Why Tara Locke Should Return
It's been over a year since Tara Locke was last seen and she might be overdue for a return to 'The Young and the Restless.'
What The Young And The Restless' Eric Braeden Has To Say About His Co-Stars May Surprise You
"The Young and the Restless" has been going 50 years strong with a top tier cast, peak storylines, and powerful one-liners. Though it's gone through many changes over the past few decades, "Y&R" has rightfully earned its No. 1 ranking with the level of commitment the soap opera brings day in and day out, per Soap Opera Network. As they mark their 50th anniversary, they are back with a new logo and opening credits.
The Young And The Restless Star Michael Graziadei Has Some Big News For Daniel Romalotti Fans
"The Young and the Restless'" Phyllis Summers has certainly seen a lot of dramatic changes over the years. While it might be hard to recount everyone who's ever played Phyllis on the hit CBS soap, the last switch came when Michelle Stafford took over for Gina Tognoni. Back in 2021, Stafford told Soap Opera Digest that one of the many reasons why she loves playing Phyllis so much is because she's such a complex character. She put it this way, "I remember this one scene where Nick and Phyllis are in the kitchen cooking and I was like, 'Whoa, really?' It's not a criticism of the writer at all, it was just me going, 'Wow, this is a change.' Phyllis was defanged for a little bit but that's okay because you're doing other things."
Who Is Audra Charles on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS?
Audra Charles on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS may be new to Genoa City but she’s ready to make her mark! The character first appeared in the Sept. 23 episode and is being played by daytime newcomer Zuleyka Silver. But who is Audra, really? Let’s find out!. Audra...
Who Was Virginia Benson on GENERAL HOSPITAL?
Mention of Carly’s mother, Virginia Benson, on GENERAL HOSPITAL had some newer viewers curious about who this woman was, and perhaps even longtime fans needing a bit of a refresher. Well, we’re happy to help! The character first appeared on GH back in 1996 and was played by Lois Nettleton until the character died in 1998. During some flashback scenes in a 2020 episode, Virginia was portrayed by Cynthia Watros (Nina).
Soaps In Depth
New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.https://www.soapsindepth.com/
Comments / 0