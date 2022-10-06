ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Soaps In Depth

Mishael Morgan Takes “A Step Back” From THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

Just a few weeks ago, Mishael Morgan promised her Twitter followers that she would be “back on screen very soon” as THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS’ Amanda. But while at the set to tape a brief return, the Daytime Emmy winner further clarified her status with the soap in a video message shared in an Instagram Story, revealing that she is no longer a contracted performer with Y&R.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter King
Person
Mishael Morgan
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Ryan Paevey
The List

Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Outraged At Nick And Sally

Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)

These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Y R#Marvel
Cheryl E Preston

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Three Beyond Salem 2 characters are coming to town

Three fan-favorite characters from Beyond Salem 2 will soon show up on Days of Our Lives. Joey Johnson (Tanner Stine) and Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), and Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) will end up in Salem together but for different reasons. Wendy arrives first to find her brother Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and the Johnson siblings will be on hand to support Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) who is fighting for her life thanks to Orpheus (George DelHoyo).
Soaps In Depth

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Fall Preview

Genoa City is going to be ground zero for drama in this THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS fall preview! Victor struggles to keep the Newman family together, Nate and Devon’s conflict reaches a breaking point, Chelsea and Billy are drawn together, Kyle and Summer celebrate their love, and Mariah and Tessa struggle to complete their family.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Who Is Going To Die?

Emotions are running high in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Everyone is praying for Brando’s recovery as The Hook terrorizes Port Charles, plus Liz continues to struggle, and Valentin opens up to Anna. Where will tragedy strike next?. After being attacked by The Hook, Brando was rushed to the hospital...
ENTERTAINMENT
The List

What The Young And The Restless' Eric Braeden Has To Say About His Co-Stars May Surprise You

"The Young and the Restless" has been going 50 years strong with a top tier cast, peak storylines, and powerful one-liners. Though it's gone through many changes over the past few decades, "Y&R" has rightfully earned its No. 1 ranking with the level of commitment the soap opera brings day in and day out, per Soap Opera Network. As they mark their 50th anniversary, they are back with a new logo and opening credits.
TV & VIDEOS
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Michael Graziadei Has Some Big News For Daniel Romalotti Fans

"The Young and the Restless'" Phyllis Summers has certainly seen a lot of dramatic changes over the years. While it might be hard to recount everyone who's ever played Phyllis on the hit CBS soap, the last switch came when Michelle Stafford took over for Gina Tognoni. Back in 2021, Stafford told Soap Opera Digest that one of the many reasons why she loves playing Phyllis so much is because she's such a complex character. She put it this way, "I remember this one scene where Nick and Phyllis are in the kitchen cooking and I was like, 'Whoa, really?' It's not a criticism of the writer at all, it was just me going, 'Wow, this is a change.' Phyllis was defanged for a little bit but that's okay because you're doing other things."
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Who Was Virginia Benson on GENERAL HOSPITAL?

Mention of Carly’s mother, Virginia Benson, on GENERAL HOSPITAL had some newer viewers curious about who this woman was, and perhaps even longtime fans needing a bit of a refresher. Well, we’re happy to help! The character first appeared on GH back in 1996 and was played by Lois Nettleton until the character died in 1998. During some flashback scenes in a 2020 episode, Virginia was portrayed by Cynthia Watros (Nina).
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Soaps In Depth

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.

 https://www.soapsindepth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy