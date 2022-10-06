Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Public asked to identify Peoria fatal hit-and-run victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A male victim was found dead after a hit-and-run incident in Peoria early Sunday morning. Now, the Peoria County Coroner is asking the public for assistance identifying him. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Sheridan...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges in three weapons-related cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury this week filed charges against several people accused in recent weapons-related crimes, and one of them has already pleaded not guilty. Peoria County Court records indicate Adrin Terrell (pictured above), 32, is charged with Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm,...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after fatal hit-and-run
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was found dead after what is assumed to be a fatal hit-and-run in Peoria early Sunday morning. At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breaking.
1470 WMBD
Tazewell Co. top cops file lawsuit to stop SAFE-T Act
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. — Top cops in Tazewell County have filed suit to stop the SAFE-T Act from taking effect next year. 25 News reports that Tazewell County State’s Attorney Kevin Johnson and Sheriff Jeff Lower filed the lawsuit in the 10th Judicial Circuit seeking a preliminary injunction that would block implementation of the SAFE-T Act next year.
wcbu.org
One dead in Sheridan road hit and run
One person died after an early morning hit and run at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Corrington Avenue on Sunday. According to the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the intersection around 2 a.m. for a man lying in the street unconscious. Police say they found the man on the ground and not breathing, with a bicycle lying nearby. Life saving attempts were not successful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Peoria police shoot, kill man while responding to alert Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinois police fatally shot a man as officers were responding to an alert sent by gunshot detection technology, police said Monday night. The Peoria Police Department said officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:10 p.m. when “upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person."
KWQC
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday. Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor. Deputies met with the...
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
wcsjnews.com
Dwight Man Sentenced For Seriously Beating Female
A 46-year-old Dwight man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on September 6th. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony in August of 2022. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested Coyle for seriously beating a female in the 200 block of East North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd of 2021.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for Monday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the public’s help finding someone who might have opened fire late Monday morning. Police say they’ve identified Billy Delasso, 31, wanted now on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, and Child Endangerment.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate three shooting scenes
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are responding to three different shots fired calls in the city’s East Bluff neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers responded around 2:07 P.M. to areas near Archer and California Avenues. In total, between the multiple alerts, 22 rounds were believed...
tspr.org
Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested in Reditus Labs robbery
PEKIN, Ill. — Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Labs were arrested and charged with burglarizing the facility where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, Aaron Underwood, 38, and Noah Christian, 33, are accused of entering the Reditus...
1470 WMBD
Airport director fondly remembers officer-involved shooting victim
PEORIA, Ill. – He didn’t work directly for Peoria International Airport, but the head of the airport says he had plenty of time to interact over the years with Samuel Richmond. Richmond, 59, is the Peoria man shot and killed by police Monday night, as officers investigated shots...
wglc.net
Central Illinois police fatally shoot person following alert
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Central Illinois police fatally shot a person as officers were responding to an alert sent by gunshot detection technology. The Peoria Police Department says officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:10 p.m. CDT Monday when “upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person.” Police said that person was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional details of the shooting were immediately provided by police, including what prompted the shooting. Police said the shooting victim’s name and manner and cause of death will be released by the Peoria County Coroner. Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.
wjbc.com
Heyworth man already in prison facing new charges in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON – A Heyworth man already in prison for multiple felony convictions is facing new charges for an alleged robbery months ago in McLean County. Bloomington Police report in late July, officers responded to a robbery at the Eastland Suites in Bloomington. After a months-long investigation, McLean County prosecutors...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois teens arrested after fleeing from shooting scene
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two arrests have been made after shots were fired Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of W. Smith Street. A seven round Shot Spotter alert came in shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday and Peoria Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:16 p.m. Both patrol officers and members of the Special Investigations Division responded to the report.
1470 WMBD
Legendary WEEK-TV weatherman Vic Burnett dies at age 91
PEORIA, Ill. — Many local residents will be saddened to hear a voice from their childhood has passed on. Well known 25 News weatherman Vic Burnett died Friday. An Air Force veteran during the period of conflict involving the U.S. and Korea in the 1950’s, Burnett was a native of St. Louis, Missouri and according to an obituary posted online, he began performing as a child.
