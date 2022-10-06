ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

On the Tuesday, October 4 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020, joined the show in-studio for a daytime exclusive interview about how their relationship blossomed and making history as the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of Essence magazine. The Emmy winning actress who stars in ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” spoke about the personal importance of incorporating Jessica’s last name into her own and shared her honest conversation with daughter Dia about how she identifies. Jessica, who Niecy refers to as her ‘hersband,’ also gave insight as to how the couple transitioned from friendship to romantic partnership and explained how she hopes their groundbreaking Essence cover will open up the dialogue for further representation. See more inside and video clip…
HOLAUSA

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is one of the most influential figures in pop music of all time. Born in New York to an American mother and an Equatorian father, Christina started off her career at a very young age. In 1999, her solo career took off. Christina released her first self-titled album...
Us Weekly

Costars Reunited Through the Years

Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
The Independent

Fox News hosts forced to make humiliating on-air U-turn over support for Kanye West

Fox News hosts conceded that Kanye West’s post directed at Jewish people was “ugly” and “condemnable”, making a swift on-air U-turn shortly after supporting the rapper.Fox News hosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth along with co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy defended West on Sunday after he was suspended from Instagram for posts that were condemned as anti-Semitic.While Cain and Hegseth said they did not see the posts because they were censored, Campos-Duffy who saw the posts said it was “totalitarian” and “anti-American” for Instagram to delete them.“There is no question that Kanye or Ye was going to have to be taken...
The Independent

'Kylie loves hanging out with my son': Dannii Minogue shares rare insight into her family life

Kylie Minogue is ever the doting aunt and “loves” spending time with her nephew since moving back to Australia, Dannii Minogue has said.Dannii, who famously appeared on The X Factor as a judge alongside Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, also shared how her personal style has changed since becoming a mother.The TV personality has a 12-year-old son named Ethan, whom she shares with her ex-partner, former rugby player Kris Smith.In a new interview with Hello! Magazine, the 50-year-old said: “Becoming a mum has changed my style. Before I was a mum, everything was heels and dress-up all...
