Florida State

spectrumnews1.com

Lake Erie ferry company adds new vessel to its fleet

OHIO — Island living comes with its own set of challenges, like how to travel to and from the mainland. The Mary Ann Market is the newest ferry in the Miller Boat Line fleet. The ferry is 140 feet long and can accommodate a maximum of 600 passengers. It...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
spectrumnews1.com

First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), according to a statement from The White House. She’ll visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner.” It is not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

California voters to decide on reproductive rights through Prop 1

LOS ANGELES — The Supreme Court has already overturned Roe v. Wade, but some voters will decide on issues about abortion during the upcoming election. In California, Proposition 1 is asking voters whether they would like to change the state constitution to expressly include reproductive rights. Mauricio Leone and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

