KWCH.com
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
ksal.com
Kansas Drought Emergency
The newest drought monitor shows three-fourths of Kansas is now in a drought emergency. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, current drought conditions are on par with what the state saw between 2011 and 2012, meaning there are chances of significant decreases for parts of the Ogallala Aquifer, the biggest groundwater source for Southwest Kansas.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Kansas on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Ogallala Aquifer on track to 70% depletion in 40-45 years
The Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) says current drought conditions are on par with what the state saw between 2011-2012, and this could mean significant decreases for parts of the Ogallala Aquifer, the biggest groundwater source for Southwest Kansas.
INSIGHT KANSAS: How are you voting on legislative veto?
Kansans will soon vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 (also called HCR 5014), which creates a “legislative veto.” At stake is an important but dull topic to most — checks and balances. Civics 101 time. Legislatures make laws, often using vague language. Governors and the state agencies they...
WIBW
Missouri woman hospitalized after wreck near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is in the hospital with what may be serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 near Emporia. KVOE reports that a Missouri woman suffered what could be serious injuries after a wreck near Emporia just after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 9.
Pratt Tribune
Grab all the fish you want while they’re still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. On Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
WIBW
Sunday night forecast: 80s Monday with RAIN in the forecast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This evening gets chilly in the upper 40s so you may want a light extra layer Monday morning. It’ll warm up to the 80s quickly though Monday afternoon with sunny skies and light south winds. There is a slight chance for rain in southeast Kansas (likely along and SE of I-35). We are warm again Tuesday and then welcome an additional rain chance areawide Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
KAKE TV
Kansas family fights to stay together
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KVOE
Greenwood County placed into drought emergency following executive order by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued updated drought declarations across the state of Kansas as part of a recent executive order. Executive order 22-08 keeps all of Kansas’ counties either in watch, warning or emergency status. In the KVOE listening area, Lyon, Chase, Coffey and Morris counties are in a drought warning.
WIBW
Transportation Alternatives program projects coming to Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today at Manhattan Catholic Schools, Governor Laura Kelly announced $28.5 million has been awarded for 32 Transportation Alternatives (TA) program projects across Kansas. The program provides funding for a variety of projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, and overall...
