AUSTIN, Texas - Two men attempted to rob another man near the Jester West residence hall early Sunday morning, says the University of Texas Police Department. UTPD officers responded a call about an assault at Jester West around 4 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim told officers two men assaulted him and tried to take his backpack, but he was able to safely get away with his belongings.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO