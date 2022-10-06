ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police, EMS give safety tips for Austin City Limits

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s no secret that Austin City Limits (ACL) brings a lot of people to Austin, and with the surge of people comes concerns for safety. With the huge influx of visitors and residents flocking to Zilker Park this weekend, the main concern is driving around the park in either a car, scooter or bicycle.
Two men attempt to rob man near Jester West residence hall: UTPD

AUSTIN, Texas - Two men attempted to rob another man near the Jester West residence hall early Sunday morning, says the University of Texas Police Department. UTPD officers responded a call about an assault at Jester West around 4 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim told officers two men assaulted him and tried to take his backpack, but he was able to safely get away with his belongings.
Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO

DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. Once on...
2 dead after overnight crash in SE Travis County

Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash overnight in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to intersection of Pearce Lane and Kellam Road around 2:33 a.m. The Austin Fire Department, Travis County Fire Rescue and STAR Flight also responded. ALSO | Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin...
Plan to scooter your way to ACL? Check out these safety tips

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits is expected to cause heavy traffic delays in the capital city during both Weekend 1 and Weekend 2. Festival officials suggest carpooling and taking advantage of Austin's shuttle services, like CapMetro. Ultimately, some will turn to alternative transportation, such as electronic scooters. While...
3-wheel autocycles rolling down Austin streets during ACL 2022

AUSTIN, Texas - The streets will be bustling this weekend during weekend one of the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival. Also on the streets, Austinites and festival goers might see a strange sight, Polaris's Slingshot, which is in town to enjoy the fest and all that Austin has to offer.
ATCEMS: Pedestrian struck, killed by CapMetro train

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a collision involving a train and a pedestrian. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the incident Thursday evening, saying it happened at 4100 N. Interstate 35 service road southbound just before 6:40 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, per...
