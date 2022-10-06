Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
8 Fun Things to do in Mount Vernon, Ohio
Mount Vernon, Ohio is just around 1 hour from Columbus has a super cute downtown, a really unique park and the coolest Dog Fountain around!. If you’re looking for a super fun day trip from Columbus, Ohio, look no further than Mt. Vernon, Ohio! The downtown area is so cute and easy to walk around! There lots of things to do in downtown Mount Vernon that will appeal to families with kids of all different ages!
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously Abandoned
Ohio is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
wktn.com
Ohio Hi-Point Prepares to Host Fall Craft Show
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is hosting the career center’s first Fall Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features over 50 vendors plus custom hand-crafted items created by OHP students. In addition to vendor shopping, the public can stop in...
Anglers react to Ohio walleye incident
Anglers agree the incident has given the sport a black eye but it can recover.
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
Tim Ryan is the right choice for Ohio’s veterans and military personnel: Don Moss and Gus Biggio
WOOSTER, Ohio -- Ohio is home to over 860,000 veterans and 90,000 veteran-owned businesses. Another 6,700 active-duty service members also hail from the Buckeye State. Those who have served our nation in uniform are able to access care at one of the 46 Department of Veterans Affairs facilities across the state.
Lima native pursues justice after mistaken identity incident with LPD
LIMA — At North Carolina A&T, Curtis Shannon Jr. is royalty. His classmates elected him Mr. North Carolina A&T, a high honor at any Historically Black College and University, especially the largest one in the nation. That means there are expectations of him as a student, as a leader and as a man.
Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
13abc.com
Ohio Education Association calls for end of “Third Grade Reading Guarantee”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Education Association is urging the state to consider ending the “Third Grade Reading Guarantee.” It’s the practice of holding students back if they don’t meet a state benchmark for reading. Leaders at Shoreland Elementary School in Toledo say they are...
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio farmer wins contest with 50-year-old grain cart
Williamsburg, Iowa — Ohio farmer Jeremy Smart is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
spectrumnews1.com
Lima native remains connected to professional bull riding
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Retired professional bull rider Justin Cornwell says the adrenaline rush and high speeds are what got him hooked several decades ago. The Lima, Ohio native owns Cornwell Bucking Bulls and is a promoter for the Professional Bull Riders organization. What You Need To Know. Friday's professional...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio teachers union against new bill that allows veterans to be teachers
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s teachers union believes a bill in the General Assembly that would reduce requirements for veterans to become teachers would also reduce the quality of education in the state. A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow school boards across the state to...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon appeals Ohio EPA's lime sludge removal order
MOUNT VERNON – An appeal has been filed by the city of Mount Vernon to overturn the Ohio EPA director’s order to remove lime sludge from property adjacent to the water treatment plant, which could cost the city up to $3 million. The appeal to the Environmental Review...
Lima News
Cost to clean up salt pile spikes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amount allocated for...
