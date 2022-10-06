ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

8 Fun Things to do in Mount Vernon, Ohio

Mount Vernon, Ohio is just around 1 hour from Columbus has a super cute downtown, a really unique park and the coolest Dog Fountain around!. If you’re looking for a super fun day trip from Columbus, Ohio, look no further than Mt. Vernon, Ohio! The downtown area is so cute and easy to walk around! There lots of things to do in downtown Mount Vernon that will appeal to families with kids of all different ages!
MOUNT VERNON, OH
wktn.com

Ohio Hi-Point Prepares to Host Fall Craft Show

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is hosting the career center’s first Fall Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features over 50 vendors plus custom hand-crafted items created by OHP students. In addition to vendor shopping, the public can stop in...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio farmer wins contest with 50-year-old grain cart

Williamsburg, Iowa — Ohio farmer Jeremy Smart is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
PEEBLES, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lima native remains connected to professional bull riding

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Retired professional bull rider Justin Cornwell says the adrenaline rush and high speeds are what got him hooked several decades ago. The Lima, Ohio native owns Cornwell Bucking Bulls and is a promoter for the Professional Bull Riders organization. What You Need To Know. Friday's professional...
LIMA, OH
thecentersquare.com

Ohio teachers union against new bill that allows veterans to be teachers

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s teachers union believes a bill in the General Assembly that would reduce requirements for veterans to become teachers would also reduce the quality of education in the state. A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow school boards across the state to...
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon appeals Ohio EPA's lime sludge removal order

MOUNT VERNON – An appeal has been filed by the city of Mount Vernon to overturn the Ohio EPA director’s order to remove lime sludge from property adjacent to the water treatment plant, which could cost the city up to $3 million. The appeal to the Environmental Review...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Lima News

Cost to clean up salt pile spikes

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amount allocated for...
CLEVELAND, OH

Community Policy