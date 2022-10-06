Read full article on original website
Trump ally Mike Lindell is predicting a surge in Republican votes at the midterms, saying liberals in California have expressed interest in his baseless voter fraud claims
Lindell told Insider at least 30 people he met over the four days he spent in California "wanted to talk about how bad the economy is."
Is GOP's 'big tent' shrinking? Traditional conservatives find themselves without a home.
Recent primaries and elections haven’t been all bad news for Republicans who would just as soon move on from Donald Trump and his grip on the party.
