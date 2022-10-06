Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful
MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
WLTX.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man 17 times outside of Maryland restaurant turns himself in
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A suspect wanted for stabbing his victim 17 times outside a restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland, turned himself in on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the news release from...
fox5dc.com
Police search for 2 men in connection with Northwest DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON - Three men were injured after a shooting in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. Sunday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 7th and O Streets. Police confirm to FOX 5 that three adult males were...
popville.com
Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm
“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
Man arrested, charged for fatal stabbing in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 31-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a man to death in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to police. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Butler Street Southeast, off of Morris Road Southeast, around 7:12 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival,...
Three shootings, three teenage boys hit in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three teenage boys were hit by gunfire in separate shootings that took place in a span of a few hours Sunday afternoon. One boy was hit in each shooting. All of the shootings happened in Southeast: 2600 block of Birney Pl. SE (shortly before 1 p.m.) 15th Street […]
Maryland Man Among Two Busted In DC For Weapon Possession During Shooting Investigation: Police
Two men are facing charges in Virginia after a shooting incident in DC that left one person hospitalized, police said. Maryland resident Kristian Allen, 30, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, and Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., 37, of Northwest DC are both in trouble with the law following an overnight incident, Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday, Oct. 8.
WJLA
Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police
Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County
BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
mocoshow.com
Additional Information on Twinbrook Shooting Friday Night
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 1st District Investigative Section are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on October 7, 2022, in the area of Twinbrook Parkway. At approximately 9:23 p.m., officers responded to the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway for the sound of shots and the report of a shooting that just occurred.
Man, woman, teen charged after shooting man, stealing his car, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount police say three people have been arrested after a man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May. Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.
Bay Net
Detectives Charge Suspect In Connection With Fatal Shooting In May
FORESTVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights. He’s charged with the murder of 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville. On May...
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody In Connection With August Homicide In P.G. County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in August is in custody. The suspect is 32-year-old Randy McFail of Capitol Heights. He’s charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, DC. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, patrol officers were...
Man Killed In Howard County Apartment Parking Lot, Police Say
Police in Maryland are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Howard County apartment complex. In Columbia, officers responded shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road to a reported shooting in the area.
Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
WTOP
1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire
Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Twinbrook Area Friday Night
Per Montgomery County Police: MCPD responded to the area of Twinbrook Parkway on Friday, October 7, at approximately 9:27 p.m., for the report of a shooting that just occurred. No injuries have been reported on scene at this time. This appears to be an isolated incident. A gun and shell...
