Here are the 20 must-see quarterbacks to watch in 2022 Washington high school football

There are a lot of standouts in Washington high school football, and SBLive WA is taking a look at some of the must-see players in each position group this fall.

Criteria for these lists include a combination of recruiting stock, on-field production and off-the-field accolades. SBLive WA also consulted coaches and other media outlets for their input.

A player is also only eligible for one position list.

Here are 20 quarterbacks to watch in Washington high school football. The list is in alphabetical order and sorted by classification.

CLASS 4A

Skyler Cassel, West Valley of Yakima , 6-1, 180, sr.

Photo by Todd Milles

Never mind that the state's leading passer this fall is barely 6 feet tall. In the Rams' 'Run and Shoot' system, his arm has plenty of juice - and he constantly shows marked improvement in his decision-making.

"He's always had the physical skills, but where I see growth is mentally reading coverages." - West Valley coach Dan Eyman

Gabe Downing, Olympia , 6-0, 185, sr.

Photo by Tony Overman/The Olympian

If you were holding a backyard-variety football game, this Portland State University pledge might be your first pick. Not only throws accurately into tight spots from different arm slots and angles, he has insatiable desire to succeed.

"Gabe doesn't really have any glaring weaknesses ... and he will always make something happened. The kid is fearless." - Olympia coach Nick Mullen

Devon Forehand, Kennedy Catholic , 5-10, 160, soph.

Photo by Vince Miller

This dynamo underclassman has a rocket arm, a playmaking knack and is a natural-born leader. He also wears No. 3. So ... who could he be emulating? Yes, he has a lot of the same natural traits as ex-Seahawks signal caller Russell Wilson.

"Devon is one of the best quarterbacks in the state of Washington. He's smart and hard-working, has grown up playing and loving football his own life ... and he has that 'It' factor to him." - Kennedy Catholic coach Sheldon Cross

Rocco Koch, Curtis , 6-2, 190, jr.

Photo by Vince Miller

This nod is as much about projection as it is present day. A former tailback, Koch has a fluid, powerful running style you cannot teach. But third-year starter is also flashing evolving skills as passer under the tutelage of ex-Pac-12 quarterback Steve Gervais.

""He is like a scorer in basketball. But we need him to be a point guard more than being a shooter." - Curtis coach Darren McKay

River Lien, Glacier Peak , 6-1, 205, sr.

Photo by Vince Miller

Consensus No. 2 in-state quarterback in 2023 class, Lien plays football much like he competes in rugby - as a relentless competitor. Always a big play waiting to happen, Grizzlies' third-year starter is now combining arm strength with accuracy.

"We want to allow him to be an athlete ... so I want him to just go play and let it rip." - Glacier Peak coach Shane Keck

Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge , 6-1, 190, jr.

Photo by Vince Miller

If the Jaguars are going to take a trip to the promised land - the Class 4A playoffs- it will be this highly-skilled, technically-sound junior who takes them there. Passes are coming out of his hand quicker and with more zip this fall, too.

"The No. 1 thing is there is no replacement for experience. I've seen him do things over the summer - a read or a response to a play - that I had not seen him do before." - Emerald Ridge coach Adam Schakel

CLASS 3A

Andre Breedlove, Kennewick , 6-3, 195, sr.

Photo by Todd Milles

It's difficult to imagine the Lions' dual threat is a first-year starter. And he has arrived in style with lots of flair - with quick-twitch mobility to extend plays, and also the arm talent to make any throw at any given time while scrambling. A Tri-Cities terror.

"He was eager to take over and be the guy. He wasn't afraid to be the guy. And he exudes a lot of confidence, let's put it that way." - Kennewick coach Randy Affholter

EJ Caminong, Garfield , 6-2, 200, jr.

Photo by Vince Miller

He's got the goods - all of them. And it's obvious that the class-of-2024's top in-state signal caller has not only a lively arm but also a nuanced understanding of the position. This fall, he has thrown with more touch on his passes. Complete package.

"He is prepared in every single way, and takes pride in throwing with confidence." - Garfield coach Reggie Witherspoon

Legend Galeai, Lakes , 6-3, 190, fr.

Photo by Vince Miller

For the first time in 38 years, Lakes is starting a ninth grader at quarterback. And it's easy to see why - Galeai has physical gifts not many quarterbacks do. Make no mistake, the teenager who trains out of state loves to ... throw the deep ball.

Dempsy James, Spanaway Lake , 6-1, 190, sr.

Photo by Vince Miller

Known as the level-headed leader in the Sentinels' huddle, James also has some of the best dual-threat skills in Washington. Everything he does is so fluid, whether it's escaping from pressure or firing an accurate dart in between defenders.

"His arm strength has gotten so much better ... and he has all the intangibles, and he's grown a lot." - Spanaway Lake coach Cameron Robak

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln of Tacoma , 6-0, 185, sr.

Gabarri Johnson Photo by Vince Miller

In the land of talented quarterbacks, he is the supreme ruler. The Missouri pledge has enough juke in his step to evade pass rushers, enough burst to run by anybody - and enough dynamite in his arm to throw a football 60 yards. A treat to watch.

"(When he runs), it looks like he's walking on water, or gliding. No offense to him - he works hard - but that is a gift." - Lincoln of Tacoma coach Masaki Matsumoto

Mitch Johnson, Mountain View , 6-2, 190, sr.

Photo by Andy Buhler

When the school's official Twitter account declared him "as good as Chad Powers" - you know this all-3A GSHL first-team dual threat is pretty dangerous. Vancouver standout can pile up total-offense yardage in a hurry.

"Mitch is a great leader first and foremost. He works extremely hard on the field and in the film room. Where he really excels is his understanding of progressions and situational football. He knows when to go with an alert based on a particular personnel match-up and he also has a thorough understanding of his progression sequence. While he is great at throwing on rhythm to his first read, where he truly excels is in his ability to work through the progressions to his second and third reads. Mitch is also a very willing and physical runner when tough yards are needed." - Mountain View coach Adam Mathieson

Brady McKelheer, Eastside Catholic , 6-0, 185, sr.

Photo by Vince Miller

To the team's credit last season, McKelheer was allowed to take shots and make mistakes as a first-year starter. Now, he's a better decision maker because of it, and with a stronger lower body, he's also added noticeable zip to his passes.

"We've worked a lot on pre-snap decision-making, and if he knows where he is going with the ball, (defenders) won't have a chance." - Eastside Catholic coach Dominic Daste

Blake Springer, Monroe , 6-1, 205, jr.

Photo by Todd Milles

Now given the starting job solely this fall, Springer has put his limitless talent on display in the 3A Wesco. He has one of the strongest arms in the state, yet he processes things quickly and usually throws with precision.

"Blake is a special kid - a great talent with a huge arm. And reminds me of (Jacob) Eason a little bit ... in that he has that ability to make the 40-yard throw off his back foot." - Monroe coach Scott Darrow

Jakeb Vallance, Cheney , 6-3, 200, sr.

Photo courtesy of Cheney athletics

In a word - he's smooth, both in his release as a passer and in his footwork as an escape artist. And while the Blackhawks haven't won many games in the GSL, Vallance has the respect of the coaches in his second season as the starter.

"He's an all-around good athlete ... and to see him do the things he's doing - the growth not only as a pocket passer but since we're getting pressure coming at us, how great he is at evading it - it's been remarkable." - Cheney coach Bobby Byrd

CLASS 2A

Holden Bea, Washougal , 6-2, 190, jr.

Photo courtesy of Holden Bea

Yes, that Bea name has surfaced against in Washougal athletics. And much like his basketball-playing sisters, this junior continues to show the same level of athletic acumen to go along with a golden arm and quick-moving feet.

"He's made huge strides from last year to this year ... in his strength and athletic ability, which has skyrocketed. And he's looked at as the team leader." - Washougal coach Dave Hajek

Rex Larson, Anacortes , 6-0, 175, jr.

Photo by Todd Milles

He has gone from eighth-grade scout team quarterback to third-year varsity trigger man, posting a 16-1 record and on pace to set many program records. An astute learner, once Larson figures out a defense - he lets passes fly to his athletes.

"He knows how to pick up the smallest details of how a defensive back stands, where his eyes are pre-snap, what their leverage tells us, etc - and he has made some of the most incredible throws I’ve ever seen a high school quarterback make." - Anacortes coach Justin Portz

Photo by Josh Kirshenbaum/Centralia Chronicle

When you have the quick, slingshot release that Fugate has - you don't always have to be in perfect balance. Combine that with the fact he can throw accurately on the run, and this 2A Evergreen Conference MVP frontrunner is legit scary.

"Anytime you have a guy who is a three-year starter ... you can ask him to do things you don't typically get to do or try, because you know he's going to make the right choice." - W.F. West coach Dan Hill

CLASS 1A

Kole Hunsaker, Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls , 6-2, 170, sr.

Photo courtesy of Lakeside athletics

When the Eagles need a game-changing play, it's usually left up to the big right arm of Hunsaker, who isn't shy about taking deep shots. The reigning 1A Northwest MVP not only puts up consistent numbers, he's posted a 21-2 record since his sophomore year.

"There's a competitive nature in the way (he) approaches every play - and he has such a will to win. He's had a great year. He's been consistent and been a leader." - Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls coach Devin Bauer

Joshua Perez, Toppenish , 5-11, 175, sr.

Photo by Sean Carter

Sometimes, all the proof you need is in the production - and this third-year starter has put up record-setting numbers (4,158 passing yards, 57 TDs in 22 games). Same distributor and decision-maker as he is in basketball as school's point guard.

"He has so much experience in big situations ... and he is so competitive and wants to win. Honestly, it's him to be in the big moment." - Toppenish coach Jason Smith