ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
speedsport.com

Smith Scores In Toledo As Sanchez Earns Title

TOLEDO, Ohio — Championship drama, hot tempers and a thrilling finish were all part of the equation that made up Saturday’s Shore Lunch 200 at Toledo Speedway, the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season finale. When it all was said and done, Nick Sanchez and Sammy Smith were the...
TOLEDO, OH
speedsport.com

Wallace Looking For Success Ahead Of Pro Stock Finale

OSWEGO N.Y. — 50 years. That’s how long Super Dirt Week has been happening in New York State. From the first winner in Buzzie Reutimann in 1972 to Mat Williamson, The who’s who of racing has raced at Dirt Week. This year is no different with Kenny...
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Battles Are Brewing For ARCA’s Season Finale

TOLEDO, Ohio — Not only is there a terrific championship battle for the ARCA Menards Series drivers championship, there is an even closer battle for the series’ owners title headed into the Shore Lunch 200 this Saturday at Toledo Speedway. Nick Sanchez has a two-point cushion over Daniel...
TOLEDO, OH
speedsport.com

Coonradt & Stone Score Pro Stock Wins

OSWEGO, N.Y. — A strong field of 30 DIRTcar Pro Stocks from the United States and Canada made the trip to Oswego Speedway for NAPA Super DIRT Week 50. However, one area of New York showed its dominance in qualifying—the Capital Region. Josh Coonradt and Nick Stone each...
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Brooklyn, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Brooklyn, MI
Sports
speedsport.com

Connor, Duck Headline Hidden Valley Action

CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Eddie Connor returned to Hidden Valley Speedway after scoring the Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Late feature. Connor and Joe Loffredo brought the Semi Late feature to the green flag with Connor taking the lead at the start and Loffredo was second. While Connor may have led...
HIDDEN VALLEY, IN
speedsport.com

Playoff Stakes Raised At Texas NHRA FallNationals

ENNIS, Texas — The second annual Stampede of Speed concludes at Texas Motorplex with the main event, the 37th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals on Oct. 13-16, right in the heart of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. It is the 20th event of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing...
ENNIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy