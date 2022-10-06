ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Public Safety officer loses battle with leukemia

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety passed away Saturday, October 8, after a battle with leukemia. The department made the announcement Sunday through it’s Facebook page that Public Safety Officer Christian Smith was “called home.”. The post said that...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
KALAMAZOO, MI
One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Former WMU hockey team captain accused of rape will not serve jail time

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Former Western Michigan University hockey captain Paul Washe, accused of a rape in 2021, will not be heading to jail. The news comes following his sentencing in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court on Friday, October 7. The 23-year-old pleading guilty to a reduced charge in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – No injuries have been reported after shots were fired outside a high school football game in Battle Creek Friday night. Police said it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot outside Battle Creek Central’s C.W. Post Field during the Bearcats’ game against Kalamazoo Central. Officers said five to six shots were fired from a vehicle, with spent casings being found in the parking lot.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

