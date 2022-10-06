Read full article on original website
West Michigan’s county roads offer radiant views of fall colors up to October 22
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — This list of fall color drives reflects the best suggestions from five county road agencies in West Michigan. Peak viewing conditions for West Michigan are expected from October 2 to October 22. Listed in alphabetical order, the following counties’ best fall color drives are:...
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer loses battle with leukemia
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety passed away Saturday, October 8, after a battle with leukemia. The department made the announcement Sunday through it’s Facebook page that Public Safety Officer Christian Smith was “called home.”. The post said that...
Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
Kalamazoo College president celebrates partnerships at community breakfast
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo College President Jorge G. Gonzalez reflected on the state of the College and shared a bit about its future vision at K’s annual Community Breakfast on Thursday, October 6. In attendance were local and state officials, business and community leaders and area...
Former WMU hockey team captain accused of rape will not serve jail time
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Former Western Michigan University hockey captain Paul Washe, accused of a rape in 2021, will not be heading to jail. The news comes following his sentencing in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court on Friday, October 7. The 23-year-old pleading guilty to a reduced charge in...
Woman escapes kidnapper at Battle Creek hotel: Suspect arrested without incident
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman escaped after being held captive in a hotel room just outside of Battle Creek on Friday, October 7. Authorities say it happened around 4 p.m. when they got a call from a woman who said her 42-year-old boyfriend had held her against her will with a handgun.
UPDATE: Vicksburg student owns up to making threat against middle school
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Vicksburg middle school student has admitted to writing a threat to the school in an online survey. The online threat, written by the 8th grader on Thursday, October 6, caused the middle school to be closed on Friday, October 7. That threat was...
Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – No injuries have been reported after shots were fired outside a high school football game in Battle Creek Friday night. Police said it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot outside Battle Creek Central’s C.W. Post Field during the Bearcats’ game against Kalamazoo Central. Officers said five to six shots were fired from a vehicle, with spent casings being found in the parking lot.
