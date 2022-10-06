Read full article on original website
CNBC
GM and Ford shares fall after UBS downgrades on expectations for weakening demand
Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday. A pair of UBS downgrades cited expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Shares of both GM and Ford are off about 45% year to date. each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand...
Motley Fool
Levi Stock Drops 12% on Annual Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts
Fiscal Q3 revenue grew 1% year over year, missing the 7% growth Wall Street had expected. Continued supply chain disruptions hurt sales growth by an estimated 2% to 3%. Adjusted EPS declined 17%, but still beat the analyst consensus estimate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
kitco.com
Hecla produces 3.6 Moz of silver in third quarter, increases 2022 guidance
The company's Q3 2022 gold production of 44,747 ounces was in line with Q2 2022 and up 6%...
kitco.com
Central Asia Metals increases copper production in 9M 2022, on track to achieve annual guidance
The company said that Kounrad's Q3 2022 copper production of 4,067 tonnes brings output for the first nine...
kitco.com
Jaguar Mining reports lower gold production in Q3 2022, increases drilling
The company said that gold production at Pilar was lower by 9% with 11,195 ounces for the quarter...
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices
I own two energy stocks and both have big yields, solid businesses, and plans for the long-term energy future.
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
kitco.com
Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying
(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
kitco.com
Endeavour Silver produces 2.2 million silver equivalent ounces in Q3, expects to meet 2022 guidance
The company said that its consolidated silver production increased 12% to 1,458,448 ounces in Q3 2022 compared to...
CNBC
Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%
Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Gold mining stocks appear to be teeing up for further growth
• The best-performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 6.48%. The increase may have been buoyed by a report by the Hydrogen Council in collaboration with McKinsey & Co. that notes that to reach the goals of the Inflation Reduction Act, there needs to be a tripling of current spending on green hydrogen production where platinum acts as a catalyst boost the production. Lundin Gold reported a strong third quarter 2022 production beat. Gold production was 122,000 ounces, 13% higher than the 108,000-ounces consensus, driven by better-than-expected head grade and improved recoveries.
kitco.com
Copper production in Peru down 1.5% in August, ministry says
MINEM said that this negative performance was mainly due to lower production by major local copper mining companies,...
American Airlines Shares Gain On Q3 Guidance Lift
American Airlines Group Inc AAL has raised its third-quarter FY22 revenue growth outlook to about 13% versus FY19 from the previous view of 10% - 12% growth. Q3 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) is expected to grow about 25% versus Q3 FY19, higher than the company’s previous guidance of up 20% to 24%.
rigzone.com
TGS Expects Lower YoY Revenues In Third Quarter
TGS is expecting its net revenues for the third quarter to reach $135 million, which compares to $200 million in the corresponding quarter in 2021. — Provider of scientific data and intelligence to companies within the energy sector, TGS, is expecting lower revenues in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021.
Albany Herald
Apple Stock Edges Higher As IDC Report Shows Solid Q3 Mac Shipments
Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report shares edged higher Monday following a report that suggested the tech giant was able to buck the trend of cooling personal computer demand with solid third quarter MacBook shipments.
kitco.com
The short-squeeze won't last, silver price to end the year lower warns Metals Focus
In their latest report, analysts at Metals Focus said that they expect silver prices to end the year...
French central bank trims economic growth estimate
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - France's economy is likely to have grown by 0.25% in the third quarter from the previous three months, the country's central bank said on Monday, slightly downgrading a previous forecast of 0.3%, mainly owing to poor industrial activity.
Deutsche Post to hike FY guidance after Q3 profit rise
BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) will hike its full-year guidance when it reports third-quarter financial results on Nov. 8, it said on Monday, citing a rise in quarterly profits.
Earnings Outlook For E2open Parent Holdings
E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that E2open Parent Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. E2open Parent Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
