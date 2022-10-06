ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Levi Stock Drops 12% on Annual Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts

Fiscal Q3 revenue grew 1% year over year, missing the 7% growth Wall Street had expected. Continued supply chain disruptions hurt sales growth by an estimated 2% to 3%. Adjusted EPS declined 17%, but still beat the analyst consensus estimate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
kitco.com

Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying

(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
CNBC

Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%

Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
kitco.com

Gold SWOT: Gold mining stocks appear to be teeing up for further growth

• The best-performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 6.48%. The increase may have been buoyed by a report by the Hydrogen Council in collaboration with McKinsey & Co. that notes that to reach the goals of the Inflation Reduction Act, there needs to be a tripling of current spending on green hydrogen production where platinum acts as a catalyst boost the production. Lundin Gold reported a strong third quarter 2022 production beat. Gold production was 122,000 ounces, 13% higher than the 108,000-ounces consensus, driven by better-than-expected head grade and improved recoveries.
kitco.com

Copper production in Peru down 1.5% in August, ministry says

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. MINEM said that this negative performance was mainly due to lower production by major local copper mining companies,...
Benzinga

American Airlines Shares Gain On Q3 Guidance Lift

American Airlines Group Inc AAL has raised its third-quarter FY22 revenue growth outlook to about 13% versus FY19 from the previous view of 10% - 12% growth. Q3 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) is expected to grow about 25% versus Q3 FY19, higher than the company’s previous guidance of up 20% to 24%.
rigzone.com

TGS Expects Lower YoY Revenues In Third Quarter

TGS is expecting its net revenues for the third quarter to reach $135 million, which compares to $200 million in the corresponding quarter in 2021. — Provider of scientific data and intelligence to companies within the energy sector, TGS, is expecting lower revenues in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021.
Reuters

French central bank trims economic growth estimate

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - France's economy is likely to have grown by 0.25% in the third quarter from the previous three months, the country's central bank said on Monday, slightly downgrading a previous forecast of 0.3%, mainly owing to poor industrial activity.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For E2open Parent Holdings

E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that E2open Parent Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. E2open Parent Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
