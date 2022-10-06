Read full article on original website
Georgia ranked 29th for voter access, study shows | What this means for midterm elections
ATLANTA — A recent study published in the Election Law Journal ranked Georgia 29th overall for voter access. The 2022 Cost of Voting Index looked at different categories related to voting, including registration, early voting opportunities, and absentee voting. Each state was ranked based on obstacles to voting. The...
This metro Atlanta nonprofit is working to help Georgia DACA recipients
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta organization is working to ensure the 20,000 DACA recipients in Georgia get the help they need in the wake of the appeals court's recent ruling. A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court to review the Biden Administration's revisions of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The federal program prevents the deportation of immigrants brought to the United States as children.
Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'
EMERSON, Ga. — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow County, north of Atlanta. The United States, he said, “is a good place,” adding that ”a way we make it better is by coming together.”
Georgia graduations are rising in 2022, DOE says
GEORGIA, USA — The Peach State's graduation rate has hit an all-time high at 84%, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Districts struggled this year from COVID-19 learning loss with the pandemic's hold over the past two years, but Georgia schools have still shined when it comes to giving out diplomas.
'It's a hacker's paradise': Woman warns of issues she's experienced with Georgia cash assistance cards
ATLANTA — More than 1.2 million Georgians have claimed their $350 from the state's cash assistance program, yet every day 11Alive receives emails and phone calls from viewers who said they are having problems using the card -- or they think they've been hacked. Meanwhile, the Department of Human...
Six Flags Over Georgia updates bag policy for Fright Fest
ATLANTA — For the remainder of Six Flags Over Georgia's Fright Fest, the amusement park announced Friday it has updated its bag policy to enhance safety measures. Six Flags is limiting the size of bags, backpacks and purses to no larger than 12″x 12″ x 6." The bags will also have to undergo an X-ray screening.
Abrams raises $85M in Georgia governor race, outpacing Kemp
ATLANTA — Democrat Stacey Abrams continues to raise more money than incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor's race, but her heavy spending means she has less cash remaining for the final sprint through the Nov. 8 election. Abrams said Friday that her campaign and an associated leadership...
VERIFY: Yes, political ads can bend the truth
ATLANTA — As another election approaches in Georgia, it’s hard to ignore the vast amount of political ads flooding the on air and online spaces. And as debates approach, it’s no doubt more ads will pop up as November 8th creeps up. THE QUESTION:. Is it true...
Georgia cash assistance | Answering your frequently asked questions
ATLANTA — While Georgia officials said that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved," many people still have a lot of questions and comments. The beginning of these issues started with people who received the...
Dig Deeper - Medicare expansion debate | Links, sources, campaign statements
ATLANTA — The Peach State has spent over a decade debating Medicaid expansion. And as voters near the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8, this issue has become a key one in the governor's race. People still have varying questions about the debate over the program, and11Alive is pushing...
Herschel Walker wanted woman to have second abortion, report claims
ATLANTA — A woman who claims Herschel Walker paid for an abortion in 2009 is saying Georgia's U.S. Senate candidate urged her to end a second pregnancy two years later, according to the New York Times. The woman -- who New York Times said requested anonymity -- claims she...
Election Day guide | Cobb County candidates, issues on the ballot
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgians are expecting a packed ballot for the 2022 midterm elections and in Cobb County, it's no different. Here's what to know before heading to the polls in Cobb County. How to register to vote:. To be eligible to register to vote, you must meet...
Candidates running for Georgia statewide races participate in panel | What they had to say
ATLANTA — Six candidates that will be on this November's ballot participated in a town hall at Clark Atlanta University, addressing questions voters want to know about. Georgia's high-profile governor's race was well represented as Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams participated in the conversation hosted by The Black Radio United For The Vote. State School Superintendent candidate Alisha Thomas-Searcy, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, Secretary of State candidate Bee Nguyen, and Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan also participated.
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants
ATLANTA — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came Monday...
How to check your voting district | Georgia 2022 midterm elections
ATLANTA — The general elections are coming up, and though most Peach State voters will be voting on the same offices, there are district-wide seats to decide. Here's how to find your voting district and the elected officials in them before Election Day. Georgia has made this one pretty...
'This abortion thing, it's false' | Herschel Walker doubles down, discredits son on claims he paid for abortion
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Georgia — Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker responded to some hard questions Thursday following a campaign event in rural Wadley in east Georgia. Walker has been under fire from his son for lying about his family after news broke that Walker reportedly paid for an abortion...
Fake student disability scheme | Ex-husband of former Georgia state employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.3M
ATLANTA — The ex-husband of a former state of Georgia employee recently pleaded guilty to a sophisticated embezzlement scheme in which the two walked away with over 1.3 million, according to prosecutors. The 40-year-old man was formerly married to a Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency counselor accused of creating fake...
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
Man arrested in Florida in connection to 17-year-old barber's death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person was arrested in connection to a teenage barber that was shot and killed outside his Clayton County business six months ago. Police called on the public for help in the case on Wednesday. Jaimonni Watkins-Causey was arrested in Florida on a warrant related...
