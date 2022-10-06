ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

11Alive

This metro Atlanta nonprofit is working to help Georgia DACA recipients

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta organization is working to ensure the 20,000 DACA recipients in Georgia get the help they need in the wake of the appeals court's recent ruling. A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court to review the Biden Administration's revisions of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The federal program prevents the deportation of immigrants brought to the United States as children.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

EMERSON, Ga. — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow County, north of Atlanta. The United States, he said, “is a good place,” adding that ”a way we make it better is by coming together.”
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia graduations are rising in 2022, DOE says

GEORGIA, USA — The Peach State's graduation rate has hit an all-time high at 84%, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Districts struggled this year from COVID-19 learning loss with the pandemic's hold over the past two years, but Georgia schools have still shined when it comes to giving out diplomas.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia updates bag policy for Fright Fest

ATLANTA — For the remainder of Six Flags Over Georgia's Fright Fest, the amusement park announced Friday it has updated its bag policy to enhance safety measures. Six Flags is limiting the size of bags, backpacks and purses to no larger than 12″x 12″ x 6." The bags will also have to undergo an X-ray screening.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Abrams raises $85M in Georgia governor race, outpacing Kemp

ATLANTA — Democrat Stacey Abrams continues to raise more money than incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor's race, but her heavy spending means she has less cash remaining for the final sprint through the Nov. 8 election. Abrams said Friday that her campaign and an associated leadership...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

VERIFY: Yes, political ads can bend the truth

ATLANTA — As another election approaches in Georgia, it’s hard to ignore the vast amount of political ads flooding the on air and online spaces. And as debates approach, it’s no doubt more ads will pop up as November 8th creeps up. THE QUESTION:. Is it true...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Candidates running for Georgia statewide races participate in panel | What they had to say

ATLANTA — Six candidates that will be on this November's ballot participated in a town hall at Clark Atlanta University, addressing questions voters want to know about. Georgia's high-profile governor's race was well represented as Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams participated in the conversation hosted by The Black Radio United For The Vote. State School Superintendent candidate Alisha Thomas-Searcy, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, Secretary of State candidate Bee Nguyen, and Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan also participated.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants

ATLANTA — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came Monday...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
GEORGIA STATE
