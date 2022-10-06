Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Renton Police: Australian man goes missing during his trip to Washington state
RENTON, Wash. - The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking the public for help in finding an elderly Australian man who went missing during his trip to Washington state. According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening.
q13fox.com
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
‘People are getting hurt’: Benita Long among at least 35 missing from Yakama Reservation
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The latest report from the Washington State Patrol shows 132 missing Indigenous people across the state, including 35 from the Yakama Reservation. For some, it’s just a long list of names. But behind each name is a person who’s gone and a family who...
beachconnection.net
Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
Fish and Wildlife shoots wrong wolf, more attacks confirmed
Wolves from two packs in northeast Washington state have attacked more cattle, prompting the Department of Fish and Wildlife to consider whether to again try culling the Smackout pack after a botched attempt last month. Fish and Wildlife officials confirmed Thursday that the Smackout pack wounded a calf in a...
3 of the Most Unusual Attractions Are in Washington State
Explore 3 Of Washington State's Most Unusual Attractions. Washington State is home to some of the most unique and unusual attractions in the country. What Do Ghosts, Apes, And Nutcrackers Have To Do With Each Other In Washington?. From giant concrete sculptures to underground lakes, there is something to catch...
KING-5
Human remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 5, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Tri-Cities: Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus
There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.
Who is the Richest Person in Washington State?
Some of the richest people in the world call Washington State home. Which person that lives here actually has the most dough?
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?. Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America. Seattle Didn't Make...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima among 10 Pacific Northwest Sonic Drive-In locations closed because of financial dispute
A financial dispute between the parent company of Sonic Drive-Ins and a group of Pacific Northwest franchisees prompted a lawsuit that has closed 10 of the chain’s restaurants in the region, including the Yakima and Ellensburg locations. The company’s allegations of missed royalty and fee payments and quality control...
What Does Tin Foil on the Door Knob Mean in Washington State?
Does Having Tin Foil On Your Door Knob Keep You Safe?. Have you seen that video about putting tin foil on your door knob when you are home alone?. We've Got The Answer If Tin Foil On A Doorknob Will Keep You Safe At Night. I saw the video and...
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
My Clallam County
Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly
A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
MyNorthwest
