Port Angeles, WA

q13fox.com

Renton Police: Australian man goes missing during his trip to Washington state

RENTON, Wash. - The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking the public for help in finding an elderly Australian man who went missing during his trip to Washington state. According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening.
RENTON, WA
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
beachconnection.net

Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities: Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus

There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.
TRI-CITIES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington

SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
SALEM, OR
My Clallam County

Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
PORT ANGELES, WA
97 Rock

Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly

A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
OAK HARBOR, WA
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

