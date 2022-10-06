ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Plays Future’s ‘Wait For U’ In New Video & Fans Think It’s A Message To Gisele

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Was Tom Brady sending a subtle message to Gisele Bundchen with his latest Instagram video? The Tampa Bay quarterback posted a fairly simple video message speaking about his TB12 sports program, but fans were quick to latch onto his song choice in the clip on Thursday, October 6. Tom, 45, set the clip to Future’s song “Wait For U,” which features Drake, and fans suspected he may have been referencing reports that he and his wife, 42, have been experiencing tension in their relationship.

The song is part of Future’s 2022 record I Never Liked You, and the song features some lyrics that could be relatable to the reports that the pair have been having relationship issues, following Tom’s decision to not retire from the NFL. “I got a career that takes my time away from women/I cannot convince you that I love you for a living,” Drake sings in the second verse.

While it’s impossible to say if the song choice was deliberate or perhaps Tom is just a major fan of Future, 38, and Drake, 25, fans immediately started reading into the song choice in the comments, and speculated that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was sending a message. “The song choice is wild,” one person wrote. “Bros listening to drake he’s really going through it,” another person said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLAC7_0iOsLBxT00
Tom and Gisele attend the Met Gala together in May 2019. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The video came just days after it was reported that both Tom and Gisele have hired divorce lawyers on retainer. An insider revealed that they both were “looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be” to Page Six. Shortly after the report, the model was seen leaving a workout in Miami, without wearing her wedding ring.

Following the news that Tom decided not to follow through with his retirement, a source close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair were living separately amid the disagreement, and Gisele was upset about his decision. “He’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point,” they said.

