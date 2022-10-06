Read full article on original website
The Stunning Transformation Of Pokemon
2021 saw the world celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Pokémon" franchise. What started as a Game Boy role-playing game has expanded into one of the world's biggest entertainment properties. In fact, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the series has sold more than 440 million units in total. That makes it the third best-selling video game franchise of all time, just behind "Mario" and "Tetris" in terms of popularity.
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake BFF Edition: What's Included?
Are ya ready, kids? Because Nickelodeon's classic "SpongeBob SquarePants" franchise is returning to the digital world. Fans tend to go wild when the iconic Nickelodeon character returns to video games, as was the case with THQ Nordic's anniversary in 2021. At some point in 2023, fans of the absorbent, yellow, and porous sea sponge will be treated to a new adventure with the upcoming "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake," a 3D platformer based on the animated series. In the game, players control SpongeBob as he and his friend Patrick Starr — who has been transformed into a balloon — journey through a series of dimensions known as Wishworlds.
This Rare Sega Saturn PS2 Controller Is A Strange Video Game Collaboration
The story of the Sega Saturn is a sad one. Those with knowledge of the 90s console race will recall a time when Sega, Sony, and Nintendo were all bitter adversaries, waging a direct war on one another in terms of hardware power and exclusive games. But while Sega and Nintendo had been at each other's throats for generations at that point, it was Sony who arguably dealt the cruelest blow to the Saturn. Few have forgotten that infamous moment at E3 1995, when Sony prodded at the Saturn's inflated price tag of $399 by giving a one-word speech: "$299" — the reveal of the PlayStation's price. Sega never fully recovered from the jab, nor was it able to catch back up to the immense popularity of the PlayStation line. Thus, it exited the console market in 2001 with the Dreamcast.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How Does TM Crafting Work?
The ninth generation of "Pokémon" is almost here, arriving November 18 via "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." These two games will introduce new Pokémon, like the three adorable starters, and evolve the long-running IP with fresh gameplay mechanics and features. "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" will be the "first open-world RPG of the 'Pokémon' series," allowing players to explore Paldea at leisure. "Scarlet and Violet" will also include another major development for the franchise: auto battles.
GTA Online: The Biggest Things Added In The Judgement Day Halloween Update
Rockstar is preparing "Grand Theft Auto Online" for the spooky season with the Judgement Day Halloween update. The Judgement Day update launches on Oct. 6 and is a month-long event bringing a new Adversary mode, along with Halloween-themed items and cosmetics for players to purchase. While fans aren't sure if their progress will carry over from this version of "GTA Online" to the new version that is presumably launching alongside "GTA 6," they still have a while before they have to cross that bridge. In the meantime, there are plenty of creepy things in the latest "Online" update.
System Shock Fans Just Got Hit With A Delay
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
Things Are Looking Grim For Disco Elysium 2
The unique genre-fusing RPG "Disco Elysium" was something of an surprise hit, especially when one considers that it was the first release from UK-based game development studio ZA/UM. Its non-traditional playstyle, gorgeous artstyle, and existentialist story made it a near-instant hit with the gaming community, and its success has even led to the development of a "Disco Elysium" TV series on Amazon Prime Video. After winning several awards, including Best Narrative, Best RPG, and Best Indie at the 2019 Game Awards, it's no wonder there are plans to make a sequel. Fans of "Disco Elysium" may he disheartened to learn, though, that core members of the team at ZA/UM were forced to leave the studio.
Pokémon Go: How To Beat The Mega Lopunny Raid
In 2016, "Pokémon Go" established itself as the smash hit no one saw coming. According to Polygon, it destroyed previous records, becoming the most-downloaded mobile game of all time on the Apple Store within a week of its release. Almost three years later, the title had pulled in over $2.65 billion in revenue. Since then, players have dominated gyms and fought against Team Rocket's Giovanni while developer Niantic adds (and removes) new features.
Overwatch 2: How To Unlock Mythic Skins
There are a lot of significant differences between "Overwatch" and "Overwatch 2," like the addition new character, Sojourn, but the new game still has most of the essential elements that made the original great. It still has fast-paced, kinetic shooting mechanics, a variety of interesting weapons for players to choose from, and a vibrant roster of characters with their own unique abilities. One thing that has helped keep these characters interesting over the years is the skins.
Overwatch 2's Watchpoint Pack: What's Included?
"Overwatch," Blizzard's smash-hit team-based first-person hero shooter, is officially being replaced by "Overwatch 2" on Oct. 4, 2022. The game will be going from its original "one-time purchase with optional microtransactions" model to becoming completely free-to-play — with the optional microtransactions still in place, of course. Overwatch Coins, the in-game currency, can be used to purchase extra cosmetic items, unlock Battle Pass tiers without having to grind through them, and purchase the Premium Battle Pass and unlock three times the tier rewards.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has Been In The Works Longer Than You Realized
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been turning heads since it was first officially announced to be in the works back in 2018. Earlier this week, Universal released a movie poster full of details and easter eggs for true fans – which seemingly confirmed for adult fans that Mario doesn't have a rear end in the process. Despite the disappointing news earlier this year that the movie received a delay, the hype train is officially going for Mario's big screen adventure.
Why Horizon Forbidden West Fans Think New DLC Is On The Way
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
Fortnite: How To Get The Goat Simulator 3 Skin
"Fortnite" players have always had great skin options to choose from, with things like John Cena, Starfire from "Teen Titans," The Predator, and Lara Croft. The collaborations keep coming, and players are now able to play as Pilgor. In case the name doesn't ring a bell, Pilgor is the goat from "Goat Simulator 3," who will make an appearance as the "A Goat" skin in "Fortnite."
Dream's Face Reveal Was Huge For Ludwig, Too
Dream's long-anticipated face reveal video marked a major occasion not just for himself, but for fellow gaming and variety YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren as well. The beginning of October saw the ultra-popular YouTuber known for his distinct anonymous persona and "Minecraft" speedrunning videos finally revealing his true identity and appearance to the world. The content creator built up the anticipation by video calling several of his fellow streamers and creators and revealing his face to them a day earlier, with many posting stunned reactions to what they witnessed. When October 2 finally rolled around, the anticipation was through the roof for the full reveal, and the hype delivered. Dream's face reveal blew the internet away, amassing over 28 million views within the following 48 hours.
Here's How You Earn PlayStation Stars Points
Recently, PlayStation has been revamping some of its staple programs. For example, earlier this year, Sony announced significant changes to PlayStation Plus that added tiers, evolving the program and making it a viable alternative to the Xbox Game Pass for some. And now, PlayStation is adding a brand-new program available to all PlayStation gamers called PlayStation Stars.
Turns Out Mortal Kombat's Boss Has Something Else Planned For 30th Anniversary
The "Mortal Kombat" series has evolved quite a bit since the first game in the franchise dropped back in 1992. What was once just an arcade staple has now grown to become a worldwide phenomenon. From console ports with improved graphics and new characters to fully realized 3D titles sporting cinematic campaigns, the NetherRealm Studios hit series has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Even more impressive is the fact that the series was able to do this while balancing both classic and contemporary to create an enduring legacy.
Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get The Legendary Nomad Set
"Cyberpunk 2077" has had its ups and downs since release. The title received sharp criticism for its numerous bugs and glitches at launch as well as not living up to CDPR's hype. Since then, the developer confirmed the hopes of fans with a promise to continue improving and polishing the experience. More recently, the launch of Netflix anime "Edgerunners" and a related game update has given "Cyberpunk 2077" a second chance with players.
Gundam Evolution: How To Use Stamps
"Gundam Evolution," the free-to-play 6v6 hero shooter starring the mech suits from a number of anime series, is now available on PC, with the console version coming at the end of the year. Like many free-to-play multiplayer games, "Gundam Evolution" features a variety of different cosmetic items that can be purchased with either in-game currency or paid currency. One type of cosmetic item is the Stamps, which can be hot-keyed and used in matches. Players can also customize other aspects of their Gundam units, like the voice of the pilot inside the mech.
Horizon Zero Dawn Remake Rumor Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes
"Horizon Zero Dawn" is only five years old, but it still might get a remake. As reported by MP1st, Sony plans to remaster or remake the award-winning RPG for the PlayStation 5 with improved graphics that match the console's capabilities. Industry insider Tom Henderson and Video Games Chronicle later corroborated the original report. Unfortunately, fans seem to want anything besides that.
Whatever Happened To The Nintendo Wii Vitality Sensor?
When you think of the Nintendo Wii, chances are that you're also thinking about at least one item from the massive pile of white, plastic accessories that were manufactured for the console. Whether it's the Balance Board made for "Wii Fit," the Wii Motion Plus dongle that gave Wii remotes more accurate motion controls, or even the Wii's Wi-Fi USB Connector, it's near-impossible to own the console without having at least one of its many peripherals. However, one supplementary device for the system that truly crossed the line into full-out weird territory was the Wii Vitality Sensor.
