665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters.
From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania. Days later, she appeared on stage warming up...
Is GOP's 'big tent' shrinking? Traditional conservatives find themselves without a home.
Recent primaries and elections haven’t been all bad news for Republicans who would just as soon move on from Donald Trump and his grip on the party.
Five key issues that could decide the midterms
MILFORD, N.H. — Democrats and Republicans agree the midterm elections will turn on just a few key issues — but they disagree on what those will be. Democrats believe they can win at least some of the fights in the final stretch over abortion rights and former President Trump. Republicans would rather battle it out on […]
Trump ally Mike Lindell is predicting a surge in Republican votes at the midterms, saying liberals in California have expressed interest in his baseless voter fraud claims
Lindell told Insider at least 30 people he met over the four days he spent in California "wanted to talk about how bad the economy is."
Woman at center of Walker controversy says he urged her to have second abortion
The woman who has said that Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker reimbursed her for an abortion she had in 2009 told The New York Times that Walker also urged her to get a second abortion two years later. The Times reported Friday that the woman, who remained anonymous, said she decided to go through […]
Grassley a ‘no’ on Graham’s 15-week abortion ban
Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa), the most senior member of the Senate GOP conference, says he would vote against a national 15-week abortion ban sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) that has caused a political headache for fellow Republicans. “I would vote ‘no,’” Grassley said at a televised debate Thursday night with his Democratic election […]
