Presidential Election

WNCT

From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania. Days later, she appeared on stage warming up...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

Five key issues that could decide the midterms

MILFORD, N.H. — Democrats and Republicans agree the midterm elections will turn on just a few key issues — but they disagree on what those will be. Democrats believe they can win at least some of the fights in the final stretch over abortion rights and former President Trump. Republicans would rather battle it out on […]
ELECTIONS
WNCT

Grassley a ‘no’ on Graham’s 15-week abortion ban

Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa), the most senior member of the Senate GOP conference, says he would vote against a national 15-week abortion ban sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) that has caused a political headache for fellow Republicans.   “I would vote ‘no,’” Grassley said at a televised debate Thursday night with his Democratic election […]
IOWA STATE

