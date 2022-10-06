ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Handmaid's Tale Recap: Gilead Grabs [Spoiler] and [Spoiler]!

Pro: The Handmaid’s Tale’s June and Luke have their second date night this season in Episode 5, which is good for their relationship and shared sense of well-being! Con: Said date night takes place so physically close to Gilead you can smell the sanctimony, and the evening ends in dismemberment and capture. But hey, there’s also bowling…? Read on for the highlights of “Fairytale.” NO MAN’S LAND, HERE WE COME | June is having a happy dream of being at an aquarium with Hannah in the beforetimes when her phone rings: It’s Lily from Mayday, who’s letting them know that a Guardian...
The Rings of Power Reveals A Major Lord of the Rings Villain in Episode 8

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has kept fans playing hide-and-go-seek with Sauron, the overarching evil villain from the lore of Middle-earth. However, while fans were so busy trying to discern where (or in what skin) the evil overlord is hiding during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the penultimate episode of Rings of Power Season 1 teases the coming of a different major villain from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga...
The Handmaid’s Tale: Wife Schools Are No Gilead Invention

Warning: contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 episode 5. With its backdrop moved from the oppressive Gilead to the comparatively liberal borders of Canada, The Handmaid’s Tale’s fifth season has used these broader horizons to depict a world that, paradoxically, feels more claustrophobic than ever. Though ostensibly free as of Season 4, June’s world seems to be getting smaller and smaller. Her enemy Serena Waterford has set up shop nearby, new followers of Gilead’s regime have made themselves known, and anti-refugee protests are happening on the streets of Toronto.
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad

The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News

For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013

King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
