Burlington, NC

WXII 12

Greensboro man arrested, charged following deadly crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is in custody after a car crash overnight Sunday in Greensboro left one person dead. According to Greensboro police, Rudy Thompson III was driving on Randleman Road around 2:20 a.m. when he wrecked into a car driven by 24-year-old Hugo Hernandez near the intersection of West Meadowview Road. Hernandez died at the scene of the crash.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Randolph County Theft

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to John Glenn Road in Sophia for a reported breaking/entering and theft. Upon arrival, the caller reported items taken and gave information on a possible location of the stolen property. The deputy contacted the Criminal Interdiction Team and responded to the address given on US Hwy 311.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman charged after man shot in western Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a woman is being charged after a man was hurt in an accidental shooting Saturday night. At about 10:22 p.m., officer said they were called to a home on the 5000 block of Dorcas St. in a neighborhood near the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.
RALEIGH, NC
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Alamance, NC
City
Burlington, NC
abc45.com

Two men rob 7 Eleven at gunpoint in Greensboro

Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Sunday morning. Greensboro Police responded to 7 Eleven on 4646 W. Market St., around 1: 44 am. According to police two men entered the gas station and took an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint before leaving by unknown means.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 charged with trafficking heroin after guns and drugs seized from ‘suspicious vehicle’ in High Point: HPPD

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing various charges following a “suspicious vehicle investigation” on Wednesday, according to the High Point Police Department. At around 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, officers say they spotted a “suspicious vehicle” behind a business on the 100 block of Greensboro Road, During the investigation into the vehicle, officers […]
HIGH POINT, NC
wfmynews2.com

Multiple bags of Fentanyl pills discovered in Davidson Co. home

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County detectives successfully completed a multi month investigation into the sales and distribution of the highly addictive and deadly drug, Fentanyl, on Wednesday. This investigation revealed that Tony Benard Smith, 44, was distributing the drug from his home disguised as counterfeit Oxycodone pills. During...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Woman arrested in connection with drug overdose in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A woman was charged Wednesday with death by distribution years after a man who suffered a drug overdose was found dead in the woods. On Sept. 28, 2020, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a Sanford home after receiving a call about a missing person. Deputies searched land and water around the home for Cory Dale Moore, 32, but were unsuccessful.
SANFORD, NC
abc45.com

One Arrested in Circle K Robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At approximately 4:30 a.m. today, Greensboro Police were called to a robbery at the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road. Officers were able to arrest the suspect, Marsha Pritchett, 49, of Greensboro, without incident as she attempted to flee the scene. It was discovered that...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 Alamance County men charged in serial break-in spree: OCSO

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Alamance County men are facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An investigator with the OCSO took out warrants against Patrick Crisp, 44, of Haw River, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, of Burlington. The two men are accused of committing a series […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man dies after shooting on E. Florida St. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, just before 4:30 a.m., Greensboro police officers responded to East Florida Street at US-29 after a call about shots fired. That's when officers found a gunshot victim with serious injuries. Police identified John Paul Christopher Walker, 42, as the victim in the shooting. Walker...
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Sheriff Charges 2 Over Orange County Business Break-Ins

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says two Alamance County residents facing several felony counts in their jurisdiction were recently detained. A release from the office on Thursday said 44-year-old Patrick Crisp and 25-year-old Jaquacey Smith are allegedly behind a string of convenience store burglaries from mid-September. Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office took out warrants against the pair last week, with authorities arresting the men separately a few days ago.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Randolph man arrested for weapon of mass destruction

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A person was arrested in Randolph County after they were found with dangerous items. On Oct. 1, a Randolph County Sheriff's Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Seagrove Plank Road, Seagrove. In the car was James Ambrose Epps, who is a convicted felon. During the...
WFMY NEWS2

DWI rollover crash leaves Greensboro man injured in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.
BURLINGTON, NC

